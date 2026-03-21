‘Arsenal want it so much’: Mikel Arteta seeks to end to trophyless run in League Cup final

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, fourth from left, and his players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shook off the nerves ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester City, saying his team were determined to win their first silverware in six years.

The north London club have become the nearly men of English football in recent years, finishing second in the Premier League in the last three seasons, and have not won a major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup in Arteta’s debut season.

But that long drought looks set to end with the possibility ⁠of ​a quadruple still alive.

They are nine points above second-placed City in the English top flight, are in the Champions League and the FA Cup quarter-finals and on Sunday at Wembley will start as favourites to secure the season’s first silverware.

“When you have been in this position and ​years ​without a trophy, it adds more necessity but ⁠also more drive. That’s something that we have, it’s important for us and something we’ve been looking to achieve for a while,” Arteta ‌told reporters on Friday.