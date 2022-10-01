scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE Score Updates: Arsenal to host Tottenham

Arsenal vs Tottenham, North London derby LIVE Football Score Updates: Arsenal will lock horns against Tottenham in the North London derby at Emirates Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 1, 2022 3:27:39 pm
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Arsenal will host Tottenham.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, North London derby Football Score LIVE Updates: Arsenal’s flying start to the Premier League season has been a surprise, but they have somehow managed to find that winning formula. The Mikel Arteta side is a surprise leader. The Saturday’s derby against Tottenham Hotspur — the outcome of which might offer more of a clue as to which of the two sides are best-equipped to challenge champions Manchester City.

Arsenal have won six out of seven games — their best start since 2007-08 — although the fixture computer offered them a relatively gentle opening to the campaign.

Follow ARS vs TOT Live Updates from Emirates Stadium below.

Live Blog

Arsenal vs Tottenham North London Derby Live: Premier League 2022, ARS vs TOT Live Updates below.

15:27 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Arsenal vs Tottenham North London Derby Live: A mind boggling stat!

Here's a number Spurs fans won't want to look at, in their history the North London club has been on top of the Premier League table for only 72 days, which is 57 fewer than Norwich City, currently relegated from the league.

15:24 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Arsenal vs Tottenham North London Derby Live: The setting looks good!
15:22 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Arsenal vs Tottenham North London Derby Live: Hello and welcome!

The English Premier League is back and how!

Every time Arsenal play Tottenham, it is big for the fans. But seldom has the North London derby been staked with the top of the table Premier League spot. Both the teams have been impressive so far this season and not many would've predicted their position pre season during the first derby. While the Mikel Arteta led Gunners are sitting on top of the points table (18), Antonio Conte & co. are just one point behind them. Much to look forward to today. Stay with us for all the updates.

Gabriel Jesus with point to prove as derby gets Brazilian twistWhen Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s north London derby the intense rivalry between the two clubs will have an extra Brazilian twist as home striker Gabriel Jesus seeks to send a reminder to his national team manager Tite.

Jesus has been a revelation since joining Arsenal from Manchester City, scoring four times in the Premier League and impressing with his tireless work ethic as Mikel Arteta’s side top the table after seven games. Read More

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 03:00:51 pm
