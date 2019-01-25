Arsenal vs Manchester United Live score streaming: When and where to watch ARS vs MUN FA Cup match, time in IST

Arsenal host Manchester United in a blockbuster fourth-round clash in the FA Cup on Friday night. The two sides come into the match on rather contrasting forms. Unai Emery’s Arsenal’s title challenge took a beating over the month of December and in January thus far. Full back Hector Bellerin has already been ruled out of the match and the Gunners’ defensive woes won’t have any quick fixes with Emery admitting that they will be able to sign a player only on loan. But, they would take some positivity from the fact that this fixture comes right after their win over cross-town rivals Chelsea.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been almost unstoppable since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the manager’s dugout. Since their loss to Liverpool on December 16, Manchester United have been on a seven-match winning streak scoring 19 goals and conceding just four. One can expect Solskjaer to rotate the team which means Alexis Sanchez could start against his former club.

When is the FA Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be aired in India on Saturday, January 26, 2018.

Where is FA Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Manchester United?

The FA Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time does the FA Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Manchester United begin?

The FA Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Manchester United will begin at 1:25 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FA Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Manchester United?

The FA Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be broadcast on the Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of FA Cup fourth round between Arsenal and Manchester United?

FA Cup match between Arsenal and Manchester United live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.