Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score: Mikel Arteta’s ARS will face high-flying MUN at home

Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
By: Sports Desk
January 22, 2023 20:46 IST
Premier League, Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Scorecard: Very few thought either Arsenal or Manchester United would be in the Premier League title race at the halfway point of the season, but the fallen giants meet at the Emirates on Sunday with the trophy very much in their sights.

United are without a top-flight title in a decade and registered their worst-ever Premier League points total last term. Arsenal’s last league triumph was in 2003, and they have not finished higher than fifth in the previous six seasons.

In their previous encounter, man of the moment Marcus Rashford had found the net twice while summer signing Antony chipped in with one as United defeated the Gunners 3-1, with Bukayo Saka scoring Arsenal’s lone goal. Back then, United were a team bereft of any rhythm and were trying to find their feet in the Premier League

20:46 (IST)22 Jan 2023
MUN vs ARS: Odegaard vs Rashford
20:41 (IST)22 Jan 2023
MUN vs ARS: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Manchester United vs Arsenal clash from the Emirates. Arsenal are currently flying high, leading the EPL table while United, who dropped points against Crystal Palace in midweek will be looking to get back to winning ways. Stay tuned for updates soon.  

Sunday Blockbuster: Premier League leaders Arsenal vs resurgent Manchester United

Arsenal players on the left and Manchester United players on the right. (Reuters)

League leaders Arsenal will hope to avoid any slip ups when Manchester United come to visit the Emirates on Sunday. United, the only team to defeat Arsenal this season, will be looking to put the midweek result against Crystal Place in the rearview mirror and begin afresh. The Red Devils, who were leading 1-0 till the 90+1 minutes had to settle for a point against the Eagles when Michael Olise’s inch perfect free kick cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ 44th minute strike.

Arsenal, meanwhile, thrashed local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their last Premier League game, continuing their march towards the title. A perfectly balanced team, the Gunners have finally found the necessary synergy between their frontline and the backline, which makes them the favourites to go all the way this season. Keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding the second-least number of goals hasn’t hurt either.

United were brought down from their high of beating rivals Manchester City over the weekend by a dogged Palace, ending their winning run. Another huge blow for the side coming out of the Palace game is that midfield maestro Casemiro will be sidelined for the Arsenal clash due to the accumulation of too many yellow cards. Manager Erk Ten Hag, however, said, “Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, we have to do the same.”

