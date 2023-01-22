Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score: Mikel Arteta’s ARS will face high-flying MUN at home

Premier League, Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Scorecard: Very few thought either Arsenal or Manchester United would be in the Premier League title race at the halfway point of the season, but the fallen giants meet at the Emirates on Sunday with the trophy very much in their sights.
United are without a top-flight title in a decade and registered their worst-ever Premier League points total last term. Arsenal’s last league triumph was in 2003, and they have not finished higher than fifth in the previous six seasons.
In their previous encounter, man of the moment Marcus Rashford had found the net twice while summer signing Antony chipped in with one as United defeated the Gunners 3-1, with Bukayo Saka scoring Arsenal’s lone goal. Back then, United were a team bereft of any rhythm and were trying to find their feet in the Premier League
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Manchester United vs Arsenal clash from the Emirates. Arsenal are currently flying high, leading the EPL table while United, who dropped points against Crystal Palace in midweek will be looking to get back to winning ways. Stay tuned for updates soon.