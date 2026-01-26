Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United, Premier League: Matheus Cunha scores late to give Man United victory

Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League LIVE: Man United were given a 2-1 lead by Patrick Dorgu. (Photo: AP)

Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FC Updates, Premier League: Matheus Cunha scored in the 87th minute to give Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The result could have massive ramifications on the Premier League title race this season. Arsenal are still on top of the Premier League, but Sunday’s defeat means their cushion has been reduced to just four points with Manchester City and Aston Villa in the chase with 15 games left in the season. Meanwhile, after two wins in a row under new manager Michael Carrick, United are now in 4th spot in the standings.

The stunning strike from Cunha came just three minutes after Mikel Merino had levelled the score for Arsenal. Earlier, Patrick Dorgu had scored at the start of the second half to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead after both teams were deadlocked 1-1 at half-time. In the first half, Arsenal took the lead with a Lisandro Martinez own goal, United levelled late in the first half, thanks to Martin Zubimendi’s backpass that Bryan Mbeumo intercepted and scored.

Story continues below this ad Just two weeks back, Manchester United were in doldrums, but after having named Michael Carrick as the manager till the end of the season, their fortunes seem to be on the way up, given their victories over Manchester City and Arsenal over the span of two weekends. United are just looking to arrest their slide after Ruben Amorim’s 14-month reign ended with the Portuguese boss only victorious in 15 of his 47 Premier League games. Darren Fletcher’s three-game audition saw him also draw at Leeds United and Burnley, before they were knocked out of the FA Cup at home to Brighton. Follow all the updates from the Arsenal vs Manchester United game from the Emirates Stadium Live Updates Scroll down to follow all the updates from the Manchester United vs Arsenal game Jan 25, 2026 11:50 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: GOAL! HANG ON A MINUTE! BARELY THREE MINUTES AFTER ARSENAL'S SECOND, MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE THEIR THIRD GOAL! What a goal from Matheus Cunha! He got the ball from Mainoo 30 yards out from the Arsenal goal. He turns, and as Arsenal defenders give him space, he flashes a curling shot into the bottom-right corner. Arsenal keeper Raya tries to keep that out, but he's got no chance. This is a better goal that Dorgu's strike! 87 minutes: Arsenal 2-3 Man United Jan 25, 2026 11:46 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: GOAL! For the umpteenth time in the season, Arsenal score from a set-piece! And it's Merino who scrambles the ball in after a corner kick and the ball pinballs its way in the United box! 84 minutes: Arsenal 2-2 Man United Jan 25, 2026 11:43 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: ALMOST! What a chance for Arsenal after Saka's shot from the right flank almost sneaks in from the near post. But Senne Lammens. is alert to the danger and saves. Still 2-1 in favour of Arsenal with less than 10 minutes left. Jan 25, 2026 11:38 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Arsenal pressing Arsenal are piling on the pressure on the Man United box by attacking in numbers. Much of the last seven-right minutes of football have been played in the final third near United's goal. But Arsenal have not had one proper shot in the phase. Arsenal's frustration can be felt in the groans from the stands after Noni Madeuke overhits a through ball. 77 minutes: Arsenal 1-2 Man United Jan 25, 2026 11:34 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Chance for Arsenal Since going down, Arsenal have bossed the ball a lot more than their rivals. The Gunners have had a few chances as well, but the final pass and final shot have been lacking. Their latest chance falls to Mikel Merino.after the ball falls kindly into his feet. His shot at goal is blunted by Harry Maguire's hand as he is falling. The deflected shot is comfortably saved by Senne Lammens. VAR checks and quickly says no penalty. A supporting arm in a natural position to cushion his fall prevents that from being a penalty. 71 minutes: Arsenal 1-2 Man United Jan 25, 2026 11:17 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Arteta;'s subs come in Mikel Arteta's response to going down 1-2 is to make four changes. Eberechi Eze replaces Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino replaces Martin Ødegaard, Viktor Gyökeres replaces Gabriel Jesus and Ben White replaces Piero Hincapié. After 58 minutes, Arsenal 1-2 Man United Jan 25, 2026 11:12 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: GOAL! ANOTHER GAME, ANOTHER GOAL FOR DORGU! Third goal in the Premier League for him this season. He scored against Man City last week and now bangs in a stunner against the Gunners. United take the lead just five minutes into the second half. Dorgu and Bruno Fernandes do a little one-two at the edge of the Arsenal box before Dorgu gets the ball right in front of the goal with as many as six Arsenal players surrounding him. HE takes his shot quickly, and the ball hits the crossbar and then sneaks into the goal. The ref checks it for handball, but VAR cannot rule that one out. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 11:04 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Here we go! So the most crucial second half in Arsenal's season begins. Both teams are deadlocked at 1-1 after a horrible error from the Arsenal defence allowed the United side to level. Jan 25, 2026 10:59 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Stats at halftime ARSENAL - STATS - MANCHESTER UNITED 55.8% BALL POSSESSION 44.2% 1 GOALS 1 1 SHOTS ON GOAL 1 2 SHOTS OFF GOAL 3 5 FOUL CONCEDED 5 4 CORNER KICKS 2 0 YELLOW CARDS 0 0 RED CARDS 0 Jan 25, 2026 10:50 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: First half ends The first half ends. It was quite frantic. An own goal from Lisandro Martínez put United on the backfoot, but Bryan Mbeumo made sure Arsenal's lead did not last long as he equalised just eight minutes later to make it one-all. From then on, both sides made a few errors, but the scoreline remained the same. Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United at half-time Jan 25, 2026 10:47 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: 2 mins added time The scoreline stays the same after 45 minutes of regulation time. 2 mins added. 45': Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:45 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Hincapie concedes corner Leandro Trossard wins a free kick for Arsenal on the left wing but Arsenal fails to capitalise this time. Piero Hincapié conceded a corner against United. 41': Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:41 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Bryan Mbeumo equalises for United GOALLLLLL! Bryan Mbeumo puts his name in the scoresheet! United are back and how? Mistake from Zubimendi who couldn't keep the ball to himself and found Mbeumo while looking for a pass instead. Mbeumo won the ball and then beat a diving David Raya to equalise for UNITED! 37': Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:37 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Fernandes tackled United are quite visibly frustrated by the own goal. Bruno Fernandes goes for a run, but he has been tackled. 34': Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:34 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: GOALLLLL! Dorgu heads it away but Bukayo Saka tracks it, and he beats two United defenders to find Martin Odegaard, who is unmarked. Odegard kicks one in to find Jurrien Timber but it looks like the last touch has come off Lisandro Martinez as it beats Senne Lammens. AND IT'S GOALLLLLLL FOR ARSENAL! 29': Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:28 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Slow passage of play The tempo of this game has definitely gone down a notch. United would be the happier unit with the slow play. 28′: Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:25 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: United hold possession Finally, United get back and hold some possession after defending for straight 20 minutes. Gabriel Jesus wins the ball and goes for a solo run, but he is intercepted. Bruno Fernandes loses the then while looking for an attacking run. 24′: Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:22 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: CHANCE! Martin Odegaard with the free-kick and finds Martin Zubimendi near the box and the latter leaps in air and gets a header in but Senne Lammens saves this time. BIG CHANCE MISSED!

19′: Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:19 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Dorgu concedes free kick It has been a one-way attack thus far. United are looking in some serious pressure from Arsenal's consistent attacking run. Patrick Dorgu concedes a free kick from Bukayo Saka in a dangerous position near the D. 17': Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:16 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Casemiro saves big time Trossard takes the corner, finds an unmarked Bukayo Saka in the middle who keeps the possession and passes further to Odegaard. The Norwegian goes for glory but a flying Casemiro stands like a wall to do his defensive duties. 12': Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:12 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Another corner for ARS Trossard has been quite busy early in the game. He gets another run from the left flank but Dalot with an interception this time. Corner for Arsenal. 11': Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:11 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Set-piece Saka takes the corner, loops one in but Casemiro with an interception this time. Trossard has the chance but he hits above the woodwork. 10': Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:10 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Saka wins corner Trossard with another run. He passes the ball further to Declan Rice in United half but Rice's shot finds one of the United's defenders this time. Arsenal spend more time with the ball, and it's been all Arsenal's game thus far. Bukayo Saka wins the first corner of the match. 9': Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:07 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Trossard making move After getting the possession back from United, Arsenal keep the ball with them. Trossard looks for a menacing run from the left-flank but the defensive line of United intercepts quickly. 5': Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:04 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: First throw in for United And we are underway! Manchester United kick off, and instantly they get a throw-in. Luke Shaw throws in, and United look for their first move. A long delivery for the attacking line, but Arsenal gain possession back. 2': Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Jan 25, 2026 10:00 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: All set! We are all set for some high-intensity live action frm North London! Jan 25, 2026 09:55 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Arsenal boss speaks Here's what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had to say before the Premier League clash with United. “Michael coming in will bring new ideas. Always, the intensity rises up. You could see that in the Manchester derby, the kind of behaviours and the game that they played, so we will expect a really tough match and we’ll adapt to that for sure," Arteta said. “At the end, the individuals are the ones that make the difference or the ones that make the game in a certain way and we're going to try to be ourselves, be very dominant like we always want to be, impose the game that we want to play and regardless of what they want to do, we want to take the game in the areas that are very good for us.” Jan 25, 2026 09:54 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Arsenal on top Arsenal are unbeaten in six games vs Manchester United. The Gunners are currently on unbeaten run of 12 games as they fight on four fronts. Jan 25, 2026 09:43 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: United boss speaks Speaking before the game, United's Michael Carrick said: “I’m looking forward to the game. They’ve got so many strong points to [Arsenal’s] game, and to their squad. It’s a big challenge, they are where they are for a reason and where they are in the Champions League for a reason, so we’re fully aware of that and not taking that lightly at all. We feel we’re in a good place and we’re looking forward to the game, so it’s where we want to be, with that real positive energy and enthusiasm, to go there and be positive, but for sure we know it's not going to come easy.” Jan 25, 2026 09:28 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Here's United's XI Manchester United's playing XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Dorgu, Mainoo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Mbeumo. Manchester United's Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Ugarte, Mount, Cunha, Sesko. Jan 25, 2026 09:27 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Here's Arsenal XI Arsenal's playing XI: Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus. Arsenal Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Eze, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres. Jan 25, 2026 09:23 PM IST Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FC Live: Gabriel Jesus stays in XI Gabriel Jesus retains his place up front for Arsenal to take on Manchester United in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium. Arteta does make four changes to the side that recorded a 3-1 Champions League win on Tuesday though. Piero Hincapie is back after missing four games with a muscular issue, to start at left back in place of Myles Lewis-Skelly. Gabriel also comes back into the back four, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard returning to join Martin Zubimendi in midfield. Jan 25, 2026 09:19 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Arsenal vs Manchester United game from the Premier League. 