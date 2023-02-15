Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score: Top two in English Premier League collide in potential title decider, lineups out

Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League: Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta feature in the battle of wits at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Updates Premier League: Placed first and second in the 2022/23 English Premier League standings, Arsenal and Manchester City will go head to head in a potential title deciding fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. It would be the first meeting between the two in the league having clashed in the FA Cup, a match city won 1-0 courtesy of a Nathan Ake goal.

Arsenal have won 16 off their 21 matches this season so far, losing twice and sharing points on three occasions. Their recent meetings haven’t gone up to plan however. Since losing to City in the FA Cup last month, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Goodison Park whereas Brentford were also able to secure a 1-1 draw in the Gunners’ last meeting in the Premier League.

Surrounded by allegations of financial breaches by the Premier League, Manchester City are currently second in the league table, 10 points behind the table toppers. While Pep Guardiola and co. did salvage three points from their last Premier League meeting against Aston Villa in a 3-1 win, they did lose 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Scroll below to follow Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates