Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score: Top two in English Premier League collide in potential title decider, lineups out

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Updates Premier League: Placed first and second in the 2022/23 English Premier League standings, Arsenal and Manchester City will go head to head in a potential title deciding fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. It would be the first meeting between the two in the league having clashed in the FA Cup, a match city won 1-0 courtesy of a Nathan Ake goal.
Arsenal have won 16 off their 21 matches this season so far, losing twice and sharing points on three occasions. Their recent meetings haven’t gone up to plan however. Since losing to City in the FA Cup last month, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Goodison Park whereas Brentford were also able to secure a 1-1 draw in the Gunners’ last meeting in the Premier League.
Surrounded by allegations of financial breaches by the Premier League, Manchester City are currently second in the league table, 10 points behind the table toppers. While Pep Guardiola and co. did salvage three points from their last Premier League meeting against Aston Villa in a 3-1 win, they did lose 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.
Scroll below to follow Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates
-Arsenal go with Jorginho to fill up injured Thomas Partey's space. Takehiro Tomiyasu preferred to Ben White.
-Manchester City have Erling Haaland fit and raring to go for the big one. Nathan Ake starts ahead of Aymeric Laporte.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.
"Since, I've been in England, yeah!"
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola isn't in two minds on this being his toughest visit to the Etihad Stadium since being incharge of City back in 2016.
League leaders Arsenal have a mountain to climb on Wednesday night when title rivals Manchester City pay a visit to the Emirates for their first Premier League encounter of the season. Both sides met last month in an FA Cup tie with City edging out the Gunners 1-0 with a Nathan Ake goal. But this is the big one when it comes to both teams’ Premier League title aspirations. [Read]
Well, well, well!
It's taken some time for these two to meet in the Premier League this season but here we are. Arsenal host Manchester City. Number one against number two this season. Pep Guardiola, the manager who broke the Premier League, against the best Arsenal team he has ever played against.
The Gunners have won 16 off their 21 matches this season so far, losing twice and sharing points on three occasions. Their recent meetings however, haven’t gone up to plan however. Since losing to City in the FA Cup last month, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Goodison Park whereas Brentford were also able to secure a 1-1 draw in the Gunners’ last meeting in the Premier League.
Manchester City on the other hand, are surrounded by a whirlpool of allegations of financial breaches by the very league they play in and stand second in the league table, 10 points behind the table toppers. A potential title decider with all that spice? SHOULD BE FUN!