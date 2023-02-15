scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score: Top two in English Premier League collide in potential title decider, lineups out

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Updates Premier League: England's best face off in big midweek clash at the Emirates Stadium, London.

By: Sports Desk
February 16, 2023 00:14 IST
Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League: Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta feature in the battle of wits at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Updates Premier League: Placed first and second in the 2022/23 English Premier League standings, Arsenal and Manchester City will go head to head in a potential title deciding fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. It would be the first meeting between the two in the league having clashed in the FA Cup, a match city won 1-0 courtesy of a Nathan Ake goal.

Arsenal have won 16 off their 21 matches this season so far, losing twice and sharing points on three occasions. Their recent meetings haven’t gone up to plan however. Since losing to City in the FA Cup last month, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Goodison Park whereas Brentford were also able to secure a 1-1 draw in the Gunners’ last meeting in the Premier League.

Surrounded by allegations of financial breaches by the Premier League, Manchester City are currently second in the league table, 10 points behind the table toppers. While Pep Guardiola and co. did salvage three points from their last Premier League meeting against Aston Villa in a 3-1 win, they did lose 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Scroll below to follow Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates

Live Blog

Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League: Follow Live Score Updates of the fixture at Emirates Stadium, London.

00:14 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League: Notable inclusions/exclusions

-Arsenal go with Jorginho to fill up injured Thomas Partey's space. Takehiro Tomiyasu preferred to Ben White.

-Manchester City have Erling Haaland fit and raring to go for the big one. Nathan Ake starts ahead of Aymeric Laporte.

00:10 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League: Lineups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

00:06 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League: Toughest visit, yet!

"Since, I've been in England, yeah!"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola isn't in two minds on this being his toughest visit to the Etihad Stadium since being incharge of City back in 2016.

23:52 (IST)15 Feb 2023
Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League: Match preview

League leaders Arsenal have a mountain to climb on Wednesday night when title rivals Manchester City pay a visit to the Emirates for their first Premier League encounter of the season. Both sides met last month in an FA Cup tie with City edging out the Gunners 1-0 with a Nathan Ake goal. But this is the big one when it comes to both teams’ Premier League title aspirations. [Read]

23:42 (IST)15 Feb 2023
Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League: Hello and welcome

Well, well, well!

It's taken some time for these two to meet in the Premier League this season but here we are. Arsenal host Manchester City. Number one against number two this season. Pep Guardiola, the manager who broke the Premier League, against the best Arsenal team he has ever played against. 

The Gunners have won 16 off their 21 matches this season so far, losing twice and sharing points on three occasions. Their recent meetings however, haven’t gone up to plan however. Since losing to City in the FA Cup last month, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Goodison Park whereas Brentford were also able to secure a 1-1 draw in the Gunners’ last meeting in the Premier League.

Manchester City on the other hand, are surrounded by a whirlpool of allegations of financial breaches by the very league they play in and stand second in the league table, 10 points behind the table toppers. A potential title decider with all that spice? SHOULD BE FUN!

Arsenal vs Manchester City, Battle for the Premier League title

Arsenal host Manchester City on Wednesday night (AP)

It might sound cliched but Manchester City’s trip to Arsenal could well be a title decider.

Arsenal have stuttered recently and are without a win in three games across all competitions for the first time this season. However, they are still three points clear at the top with a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s back-to-back champions, who are not in red-hot form themselves having lost three of their last seven.

Leaders Arsenal host champions City in a potentially decisive encounter

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 23:37 IST
