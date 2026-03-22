Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score, League Cup Final 2026: No Eberechi Eze for Arsenal; City missing Ruben Dias

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score, League Cup Final 2026: Both clubs are chasing their first trophy of the season.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score, Carabao Cup Final 2026: In a season where they are still chasing four trophies, Arsenal find themselves 90 minutes away from claiming the League Cup title today. Standing in their way are English football heavyweights Manchester City.

Today’s League Cup final will see a clash between two clubs who are also chasing the Premier League title with Arsenal currently nine points ahead, having played one more game than City.

Story continues below this ad Should Arsenal manage to overcome Pep Guardiola’s City today, it would be the Gunners’ first major silverware since the FA Cup title they won in 2020. That 2020 season was manager Mikel Arteta’s debut season at Arsenal. Since then, Arsenal have come perilously close to winning titles, but have fallen short. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons. Scroll down for all the latest updates from the League Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City Live Updates Mar 22, 2026 09:11 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester City, League Cup Final LIVE: Arsenal chasing first title since 2020 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that winning the League Cup today would ⁠be a massive moment ⁠for his players, who are currently on the scent of a quadruple this season. “We want it so much,” the Spaniard said earlier in the week. “I’m really prepared and confident that we’re going to make it ⁠happen. It’s focused on ‌that, basically, and that’s it.” Arteta was entertaining that ⁠thought yet, at least not out loud. “No, we need to go game by game. Trophy by trophy,” he said. “We are very excited about what we are doing and we need ‌to continue ⁠to make the right strides and especially perform in the right way when those moments come to achieve what we want to start ​to build the momentum that we want as a club.” Mar 22, 2026 09:07 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester City, League Cup Final LIVE: Team news Here are the teams Arsenal (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard. Arsenal Subs: Raya, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman. Manchester City (4-3-3): Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland, Doku. Manchester City Subs: Donnarumma, Reijnders, Stones, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden. Mar 22, 2026 09:06 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the League Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City from the iconic Wembley Stadium Mikel Arteta seeks to end to trophyless run in League Cup final Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shook off the nerves ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester City, saying his team were determined to win their first silverware in six years. The north London club have become the nearly men of English football in recent years, finishing second in the Premier League in the last three seasons, and have not won a major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup in Arteta’s debut season. But that long drought looks set to end with the possibility ⁠of ​a quadruple still alive. They are nine points above second-placed City in the English top flight, are in the Champions League and the FA Cup quarter-finals and on Sunday at Wembley will start as favourites to secure the season’s first silverware.

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