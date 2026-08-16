Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 Live Score: ARS take lead in 25 seconds

Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 Live Score Updates: ARS take on MCI in Cardiff. (AP)

Premier League champions Arsenal will take on FA Cup winners Manchester City in a Community Shield face-off, roughly a week out from the start of the new season. While the Shield is regarded as a second tier silverware by some, the match to win it acts as a precursor on what to expect from the two teams playing for it.

Arsenal fans will likely get their first glimpse of new signing Bruno Guimarães while City will step into the new season with a new manager with former Chelsea gaffer Enzo Maresca holding the reins after Pep Guardiola left the club at the end of last season. City fans will also be hoping for a good show from their record signing Elliot Anderson.

Story continues below this ad Arsenal have had a hot and cold pre-season with a win over Girona and ten losses to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw vs Como, ultimately ending in a shoot-out. City have done better, losing to Inter Milan in a penalty shoot-out but winning vs K-League All-Stars and Atlético Madrid. FOLLOW ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY COMMUNITY SHIELD LIVE Live Updates Aug 16, 2026 07:36 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 Live Score: GOAL! Early lead for Arsenal. 1' GOAL! Would you believe it? What a start for Arsenal. The Gunners are in dreamland. Manchester City don't know what struck them. Seconds after kick-off, Myles Lewis-Skelly threads a precise pass between two men in sky blue to find Riccardo Calafiori. If the assist was exquisite, the finish was sublime. Calafiori sends Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to place it calmly into the back of the net. Aug 16, 2026 07:35 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 Live Score: Three Debuts So, we have got as many as three debuts today. For the Premier League champions, Bruno Guimaraes will line up in midfield. The Brazilian was signed from Newcastle United. Christos Tzolis also starts on left wing. For Manchester City, Elliot Anderson will man the centre of the park. Aug 16, 2026 07:33 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 Live Score: The Teams Arsenal: David Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Havertz, Tzolis. Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, Saka, Eze, Dowman, Gyokeres, Merino, Rice, Zubimendi, Saka. Manchester City: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Anderson, Kovacic; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland. Substitutes: Ait-Nouri, Cherki, Grealish, Guehi, Lewis, Marmoush, Nico, Matheus Nunes, Rulli. Aug 16, 2026 07:31 PM IST Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome! It's Arsenal. It's Manchester City. And as Viktor Gyokeres said in an interview that has gone viral in the off season, this match can't possibly be seen as a pre-season friendly. Stay tuned for more updates. Arteta's Arsenal are not the most beautiful. Not the most free-flowing. But relentless, organised, and extraordinarily hard to beat. (AP Photo) How Arteta built Arsenal’s first title in 22 years – on trust and a medical he never had You could hear the chuckles in the newspaper headlines. As a reaction to their 8-2 humiliation by Manchester United, Arsenal had gone on a desperate trolley dash to buy any footballer available. One of the five players Arsene Wenger signed on transfer deadline day in 2011 almost did not make it. Paperwork delays meant there was no time for a medical. Arsenal were ready to give up on the signing.

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