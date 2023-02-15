‘Conditions next season won’t be as favourable’: Arsene Wenger warns the Gunners before Man City clash

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League for the first time since 2003-04 appear to be fading after losses to Everton at Goodison Park by a score of 1-0 and Brentford by a score of 1-1 in their last two games.

The Gunners still sit atop the table with a lead of three points over Manchester City with a game remaining as they prepare to host the defending champions at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Now formal Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has urged the Mikel Arteta-led clan to keep up with their ‘remarkable’ start and finish the job before the situation gets tricky.

“You win it when you can win it and you don’t care too much about the rest. You take the title and let the rest talk about it,” the Frenchman told beIN Sports.

“I agree the conditions next season won’t be as favourable as they are now so let’s not miss this opportunity. Arsenal has 51 points after 21 games, which is remarkable.”

“I feel the usual threats are all out of the race. The only threat is City and even City is now not as dominant as they were last year or two years before, and I feel since the start of the season City was more vulnerable defensively than before,” he added.

After a break of nearly two decades, Arsenal finally have a huge opportunity to lift the coveted trophy and the former manager doesn’t want them to blow it in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Man City, in their last face-off, registered a 1-0 win over Arsenal with the help of a Nathan Ake goal. In their next meeting, Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium tonight.