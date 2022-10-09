Arsenal vs Liverpool Live streaming: When and where to watch the ARS vs LIV Premier League match live?

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live streaming: After seeing off their north London rivals last weekend, Arsenal aim to win the eighth game in succession on Sunday when Liverpool visit Emirates Stadium.

That home form might prove crucial in turning around a poor recent record against the Reds. Arsenal have only won one of our last 14 Premier League matches against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Read the Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live streaming Details:

When will Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) the EPL 2022 match be played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL 2022-23 match will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL 2022-23 match be played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL 2022-23 match begin?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL match will begin at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL match?

Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of theArsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino