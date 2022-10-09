Arsenal vs Liverpool live updates: Lineups named by ARS and LIV

Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Premier League leaders Arsenal are set to battle Liverpool on Sunday. The Gunners have won seven out of eight games so far and go into the weekend a point clear of champions Manchester City, who host Southampton on Saturday.
Arsenal are unbeaten at home in the league. “It is a really exciting game to play against one of the top opponents in this league,” Arteta told reporters. “It’s going to be a really demanding match that’s going to require us to be at our best again.
Liverpool, champions in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, are ninth with only two wins from seven matches ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium. They won 2-0 there last time around in March.
"Liverpool are a magnificent team. It's a fixture that everybody's looking for, against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level that they have. And we have to show those opponents again that we have reached the level and we are ready to compete against them."
