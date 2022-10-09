Arsenal vs Liverpool live updates: Lineups named by ARS and LIV

Arsenal vs Liverpool (ARS vs LIV) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Premier League leaders Arsenal are set to battle Liverpool on Sunday. The Gunners have won seven out of eight games so far and go into the weekend a point clear of champions Manchester City, who host Southampton on Saturday.

Arsenal are unbeaten at home in the league. “It is a really exciting game to play against one of the top opponents in this league,” Arteta told reporters. “It’s going to be a really demanding match that’s going to require us to be at our best again.

Liverpool, champions in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, are ninth with only two wins from seven matches ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium. They won 2-0 there last time around in March.