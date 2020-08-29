FA Community Shield, Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live Telecast, TV Channel, IST

FA Community Shield Live Streaming, Arsenal vs Liverpool: Football is back. (File)

FA Community Shield Live Streaming, Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Liverpool begins the 2020-21 campaign with a match against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday. Last season’s Premier League champions are set to take on the FA Cup winners in the annual showdown ahead of the new campaign.

It will be the fourth meeting between the clubs in this fixture, with the Reds having marginally the better of their previous encounters.

“We need to go again, to be better, to keep that desire, that hunger and that competitiveness as we’ve shown over the last few years,” captain Jordan Henderson told Liverpool’s website.

“Just keep going and win as many trophies as we can because we’ve proven that over the last few years we’re a top, top team. That’s all down to the hard work and dedication.” Henderson said before adding, “I’m really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us.”

Here is all you need to know about the clash-

When is the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played on Saturday night, August 29, 2020.

Where is the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool going to be held?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played at the Wembley stadium.

What time does the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool begin?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Liverpool will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Liverpool be broadcast live on Sony TEN2/TEN 3 SD/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Liverpool will be available on SonyLiv.

