Arsenal hold on for goalless draw at Leeds, Everton edge past Fulham

Ten-man Arsenal hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League after their winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute on Sunday.

VAR officials spotted that Pepe had headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and referee Anthony Taylor took a quick look at the monitor before brandishing the red card.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds had been the better side even before the sending off with striker Patrick Bamford twice forcing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno into action.

Leno did well again to keep out a fierce drive from Stuart Dallas and then substitute Rodrigo crashed a shot against the bar from the edge of the area.

Arsenal nearly grabbed a winner, against the run of play, when Hector Bellerin put Bukayo Saka through on goal but he was unable to round Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds struck the woodwork twice in the latter stages with Bamford heading against the post and Raphinha also striking the upright deep in stoppage time.

Arsenal are 11th on 13 points from nine games after their first draw of the season with Leeds 14th on 11.

Calvert-Lewin hits double as Everton edge past Fulham

Everton’s in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a brace and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure scored his first goal for the club as they beat Fulham 3-2 to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brazilian forward Richarlison, returning from a three-match ban, picked up a loose ball and ran wide to cross for Calvert-Lewin who tapped in his ninth league goal of the campaign 42 seconds into the contest.

Fulham hit back through Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s neat finish on 15 minutes but Everton continued to threaten and were unlucky not go ahead 2-1 as Calvert-Lewin’s effort was chalked off for offside and Richarlison’s low shot was pushed away.

The visitors carved Fulham open again as Alex Iwobi switched play from the right and James Rodriguez fed Lucas Digne, who produced a first-time ball for Calvert-Lewin to stroke in and top the season’s scoring charts.

Digne looked lively in an advanced role and was involved in Everton’s third, firing in a cross for Doucoure to head home in the 35th minute and open his Toffees account after joining from Watford in the close season.

Fulham pulled one back shortly after Ivan Cavaleiro slipped and missed a penalty for them in the second half, as substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek found the net via a deflection off Everton defender Yerry Mina to ensure a tight finish.

West Ham’s Haller heaps more misery on Sheffield United

West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller’s thumping second-half strike condemned Sheffield United to a 1-0 Premier League home defeat on Sunday that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the standings with a single point after nine games.

Though the visitors dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes, the Blades created several opportunities with striker Oliver McBurnie going closest with a header that forced a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski.

Their wasteful finishing was punished in the 56th minute as West Ham won the ball in midfield and worked it up to French-born Ivory Coast striker Haller, who drilled a thunderous shot into the top corner via the fingertips of Aaron Ramsdale.

