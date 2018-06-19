Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Arsenal to sign keeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen: Reports

English Premier League side Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno on a five-year deal, according to British media reports.

By: Reuters | Published: June 19, 2018 3:28:53 pm
Bernd Leno, Bernd Leno news, Bernd Leno updates, Arsenal, sports news, football, Indian Express Leno kept 10 clean sheets in the Bundesliga last season and is seen as a long-term replacement for Petr Cech, who turned 36 last month. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

English Premier League side Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno on a five-year deal, according to British media reports.

The German international is likely to be new manager Unai Emery’s second acquisition after Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner joined on a free transfer from Juventus earlier this month.

Leno, who was named in Joachim Loew’s provisional World Cup squad but failed to make the final cut for Russia, kept 10 clean sheets in the Bundesliga last season and is seen as a long-term replacement for Petr Cech, who turned 36 last month.

The north London club will look to improve on their sixth-placed finish in long-time manager Arsene Wenger’s last season at the helm and start the new campaign with a tricky home match against champions Manchester City in August.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 