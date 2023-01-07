Arsenal to send scouts to monitor ‘Lionel Messi clone’ Giannis Konstantelias: Reports

Arsenal have joined the race to sign the Greek ‘Lionel Messi clone’ Giannis Konstantelias, according to various reports. The Gunners are expected to send scouts to watch the 19-year-old this month and will have to compete with other clubs like Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Wolves, PSV and Valencia.

Konstantelias, who is earmarked for a senior Greece cap in the next international break, has featured in 13 games for PAOK this season, providing four assists. He is capable of playing in both attack and defence and like Messi, likes to take on players.

Barcelona had taken Konstantelias on trial as a 15-year-old but failed to agree on a €1million deal. The teenager, now, is valued close to £10m, according to reports.

It is understood that even if he is sold by PAOK in January, he would return to Greece on loan for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal, who are on top of the Premier League table, are also gunning for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but have already seen two of their bids rejected. Now, according to reports, they might lose him to London rivals Chelsea.

Earlier in the week, Newcastle held Premier League leader Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers.

The Gunners have scored in every other league game this season en route to what is now an eight-point lead over Manchester City, which plays at Chelsea on Thursday.

The draw at Emirates Stadium allowed both teams to extend unbeaten runs in league play. Newcastle’s streak rose to 13; Arsenal’s to 11.