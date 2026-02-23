Arsenal crush Spurs 4-1 to reignite title charge as Eberechi Eze haunts former suitors again

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. (AP Photo)

Arsenal managed to keep their noses ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race while shoving arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur closer to relegation spots with a 4-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres were the stars of the game for the Gunners with a brace each. Randal Kolo Muani scored the lone goal for Spurs.

The 4-1 victory for Arsenal means that the Gunners are on 61 points with 10 more games left in their season while City have one more game in hand and are five points behind the North London side.

The Gunners held a handsome lead on top of the standings, but since January started have seen their lead get shaved off with defeat to Manchester United and draws to Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.