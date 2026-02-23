Arsenal crush Spurs 4-1 to reignite title charge as Eberechi Eze haunts former suitors again

Arsenal managed to keep their noses ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race while shoving arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur closer to relegation spots with a 4-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres were the stars of the game for the Gunners with a brace each. Randal Kolo Muani scored the lone goal for Spurs.
The 4-1 victory for Arsenal means that the Gunners are on 61 points with 10 more games left in their season while City have one more game in hand and are five points behind the North London side.
The Gunners held a handsome lead on top of the standings, but since January started have seen their lead get shaved off with defeat to Manchester United and draws to Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
At the other end of the Premier League table, 16th-place Spurs find themselves just four points away from relegation.
Despite the contrasting ways their seasons have played out, the two teams went into half-time deadlocked at 1-1 with Kolo Muani scoring Spurs’ equaliser 122 seconds after Eze gave the Gunners the lead. In fact, it took Tottenham just 24 seconds upon the game’s restart after Arsenal scored to pull level.
There was controversy in the 53rd minute when Randal Kolo Muani thought he had scored his second goal of the game, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Gabriel. The Spurs player was deemed to have shoved the Arsenal defender in the box on his way to collecting a cross and then slotting it past David Raya.
Raya was critical to Arsenal seeing out the game without too much drama after he clawed the ball back from the line in the 84th minute after a shot from Richarlison had snuck past a sea of bodies to almost sneak over the goalline. Had that ball gone in, the Gunners would have seen their lead reduced to just a goal.
Instead, the Gunners ended the game with a three-goal gap.