Arsenal sign striker Jesus from Manchester City

Arsenal have signed Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City on a long-term contract, the north London Premier League club announced on Monday.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the 25-year-old Brazil international was signed in a deal worth 45 million pounds ($54.54 million).
Jesus previously worked with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta when the Spaniard was an assistant to City boss Pep Guardiola between 2016 and 2019. “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature,” Arteta said in a statement.
“I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here. “This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”
