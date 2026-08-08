Premier League champions Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle

Arsenal finally signed a Brazilian in the transfer window but it wasn’t Vinicius Jr. Rather, it was his national teammate and former Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes signed a four-year contract with a further one-year option, the Premier League champions announced on Saturday.
According to British media, the deal was worth around 75 million pounds ($101.16 million) for the Brazil international, adding one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
“Since the first time I spoke to (Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea) Berta and Mikel, I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life,” Guimaraes said in a statement on the club’s website.
Our warrior.
Welcome to The Arsenal, Bruno Guimaraes 🤩
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2026
“I am so excited to start. We have tough games to play this season, so the squad is going to be very, very important and I’m hopeful we can achieve our dreams,” he added.
The midfielder joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyonnais in January 2022 and quickly established himself as one of the league’s standout performers, playing a central role in the north-east club’s rise over the past three seasons. He played for Brazil at this year’s World Cup and has been a regular presence in the national team in recent years.
A force of nature.
Guimaraes is a Gunner ✍️ pic.twitter.com/E7k4mIHICg
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2026
The move comes as another blow for Newcastle following the departures of key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe, who stepped down from the role and was replaced by German coach Matthias Jaissle.
Guimaraes’ arrival at The Emirates marks another significant statement of intent from Arsenal as they seek to retain their Premier League title and strengthen their challenge in Europe. The 28-year-old has built a reputation as one of the league’s most complete midfielders, combining defensive solidity with creativity and attacking output.
He made 195 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 31 goals, and helped them end a long wait for domestic silverware by captaining the side to League Cup success in 2025.