Premier League champions Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle

Arsenal finally signed a Brazilian in the transfer window but it wasn’t Vinicius Jr. Rather, it was his national teammate and former Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes signed a four-year contract with a further one-year option, the Premier League champions announced on Saturday.

According to British media, the deal was worth around 75 million pounds ($101.16 million) for the Brazil international, adding one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“Since the first time I spoke to (Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea) Berta and Mikel, I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be ⁠an Arsenal ​player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life,” Guimaraes said in a statement on the club’s website.