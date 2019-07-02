Toggle Menu
Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli on long-term dealhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/arsenal-sign-brazilian-forward-gabriel-martinelli-5811568/

Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli on long-term deal

The 18-year-old, who can play as a second striker or a winger, was signed for a fee in the region of £6 million according to British media reports.

The 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli’s previous club was Brazilian side, Ituano. (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal have signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano on a long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a second striker or a winger, was signed for a fee in the region of £6 million according to British media reports.

“Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is joining us from Ituano Futebol Clube on a long-term contract,” Arsenal said in a statement on their website.

“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The teenager was called up by Brazil manager Tite in May for a training camp ahead of the Copa America but did not make the cut for the final 23-man squad.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tottenham sign winger Jack Clarke from Leeds, loan him back for a season
2 Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong leaves PSV for Sevilla
3 PSG sign midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year-deal