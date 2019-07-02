Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli on long-term deal

Arsenal have signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano on a long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

👋 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/czlXdHpkQs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019

The 18-year-old, who can play as a second striker or a winger, was signed for a fee in the region of £6 million according to British media reports.

“Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is joining us from Ituano Futebol Clube on a long-term contract,” Arsenal said in a statement on their website.

“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

The teenager was called up by Brazil manager Tite in May for a training camp ahead of the Copa America but did not make the cut for the final 23-man squad.