Arsenal set to break women’s football transfer market for England’s Euros win star Alessia Russo

To bolster their strength in England’s Women’s Super League (WSL), Arsenal are set to offer Manchester United forward Alessia Russo a reportedly world record transfer fee in women’s football, per The Athletic. United are yet to respond to the bid.

Russo, who scored thrice in England women’s Euro 2022 winning campaign, had also scored in United’s 3-2 win away at Arsenal earlier this season in the WSL. Her backheel goal against Sweden in the semifinal had been deemed as the goal of the tournament.

Currently the most expensive signing in women’s football history is that of England midfielder Keira Walsh, who secured a move from Manchester City to Barcelona last summer after the Spanish champions offered a transfer fee of £400,000 to secure the playmaker.

Arsenal women manager Jonas Eidevall had mentioned of his desire to add to the goal scoring prowess in his team, given the injuries to Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema.

“I would be disappointed if we can’t bring in a prolific goal scorer in addition to the signings already. That should be a really important priority for us in this window with the number and the level of games we are playing,” Eidevall had said earlier this month.

Manchester United women, who first started playing 2018, currently sit at the top of the WSL standings, level on points with Chelsea whilst Arsenal remain third in the tally.