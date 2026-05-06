‘Arsenal have every right to celebrate’: Declan Rice after club enters Champions League final

Arsenal may still be one game away from winning their first ever Champions League trophy but the players and the fans celebrated their second leg semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night with full gusto. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has defended the vociferous celebrations.

The club is in the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years. The London club overcame a spirited second-leg challenge from Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium. With both teams locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Spain, it took a first half goal from Bukayo Saka to help Mikel Arteta’s men secure a spot in the final.

This is only the second time in their history that Arsenal have made it to the Champions League final. Their last time, 20 years ago, had ended in heartbreak at the hands of Barcelona. This time around, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think you can underestimate what we’ve done in this competition up to this point. We’ve every right to celebrate, it’s such a big moment,” Rice told Amazon Prime in an interview after he was named the Player of the Match. “The Champions League is the most prestigious tournament and it’s a proud moment for the club and the boys.”

The Gunners have been unbeaten this season in the Champions League and are also three games away from winning their first Premier League in over two decades.

Talking about the direction Arsenal are taking, Rice said: “Where this club’s come from in the last few years, with the narrow losses we’ve had in the Premier League and going out of cup competitions, these things can hurt you. The manager’s taken full control, we’ve kept building and adding good quality to the squad. We’ve kept pushing each other and in this competition and the Premier League, we’ve gone full throttle and find ourselves in a very good position with less than a month to go.”

He also paid tribute to the home fans at the Emirates Stadium for their vocal support.

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“They (Arsenal fans) really spurred us on and gave us energy. Once we went 1-0 up, I knew we were going to win. I just felt it. It was such a good moment to be out there tonight,” said Rice.