From Arsenal’s stuttering charge in England to Real Madrid-Barcelona’s battle in Spain: How are Europe’s top 5 leagues shaping up

Manchester City are breathing down Arsenal's neck in England while it is once again a familiar two-horse race at the top of La Liga between the eternal El Clasico rivals

Written by: Diya George
5 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 03:27 PM IST
Arsenal team players talk before the Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal in Wolverhampton. (AP Photo)Arsenal team players talk before the Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal in Wolverhampton. (AP Photo)
With the annual football season entering the closing stages, the title races and relegation battles are going to be fierce over the coming weeks. In England, Manchester City are breathing down Arsenal’s neck as the Gunners look to avoid the ignominy of finishing second again, whereas in Spain and Germany familiar tales are unfolding. Let’s examine Europe’s five leagues to analyze the current state of play in each.

England – Premier League

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
1 Arsenal 17 3 58
2 Manchester City 16 5 53
3 Aston Villa 15 6 50
4 Manchester United 12 5 45

The Premier League took on a new life this week when Arsenal (58 points) drew to relegation-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers. This draw ensured that their lead could dwindle down to as small as two points if Manchester City (53) win their next game in hand. Aston Villa only have an outside chance of challenging for the title, sitting 8 points behind (with a game in hand), but with only 2 wins in their last 5 matches, it looks unlikely.

In the race for Europe, a strong showing from the English teams in this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League means that fifth place in the Premier League table could secure a spot at Europe’s most elite competition once again (although this is yet to be confirmed). This would also mean 6th place gets admission to the UEFA Europa League. The Carabao Cup winner secures a spot in the UEFA Conference League. However, this qualification passes to the next-highest ranked team in the Premier League if the cup winner has already qualified for either the Champions League or the Europa League through other means, which is likely the scenario as Arsenal and City are in the final.

 

 

Arsenal team react during the Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal in Wolverhampton. (AP Photo) Arsenal team react during the Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal in Wolverhampton. (AP Photo)

 

Manchester United currently sit in 4th (45 points) place, with Chelsea in 5th (44). Champions Liverpool (42), Brentford (40), Everton (37), and Bournemouth (37) are all fighting for a chance to compete in Europe.

Wolves (10), sitting dead last, are all but relegated. Burnley (18) are firmly in 19th with West Ham (24) ahead of them. Nottingham Forest (27) and Tottenham Hotspurs (29) are 17th and 16th respectively. Spurs, who narrowly missed relegation last season, are in some serious trouble if West Ham keep picking up points.

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
18 West Ham 6 14 24
19 Burnley 4 16 18
20 Wolves 1 19 10

Italy – Serie A

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
1 Inter Milan 20 4 61
2 AC Milan 15 1 54
3 Napoli 15 5 50
4 Roma 15 8 47

The race for the Scudetto in Italy has cooled down in recent weeks after Inter Milan (61) have taken a healthy lead, winning 5 games on the bounce. Rivals, AC Milan (54) are behind them with holders Napoli (50) sitting in third. AS Roma (47), and Juventus (46) are fighting for the last Champions League place. Como (42), currently in their sophomore season in Serie A, and Atalanta (42) are battling for 6th place, which unlocks a ticket to the UEFA Conference League.

Relegation battle could see plenty of drama with Verona and Pisa (both 15 points) are 20th and 19th respectively. Fiorentina (21) are 18th with Lecce, Cremonese, and Genoa (all 24 points) 17th, 16th and 15th respectively, separated only by goal difference.

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
18 Fiorentina 4 12 21
19 Pisa 1 12 15
20 Verona 2 14 15

Spain – LaLiga

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
1 Real Madrid 19 2 60
2 Barcelona 19 4 58
3 Villarreal 15 6 48
4 Atlético Madrid 13 5 45

Eternal rivals Real Madrid (60) and Barcelona (58), first and second, are once again in their own league with the lead changing 4 times between them this season already. Villarreal (48), and Atlético Madrid (45) round off the top four. Real Betis (41) are close behind in 5th place, which obtains Europa League admission. 4 losses in 5 games means Espanyol (35) drop down to sixth and Celta Vigo (34), Real Sociedad (31), and Athletic Club (31) will look to battle them for the only Conference League position.

 

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. (AP Photo) Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde is congratulated after scoring his side’s 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. (AP Photo)

 

 

With how the league has played out, right now only 11 points separate the relegation zone and a spot in Europe. Real Oviedo (16), Levante (18), and Mallorca (24) occupy the bottom three places right now. Rayo Vallecano and Lecce (25 points each), 17th and 18th, are floating above the red zone with Valencia, Deportivo Alavés, and Sevilla (all 26 points) right above.

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
18 Mallorca 6 12 24
19 Levante 4 14 18
20 Real Oviedo 3 13 16

France – Ligue 1

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
1 Lens 17 4 52
2 PSG 16 3 51
3 Lyon 14 5 45
4 Marseille 12 6 40

Over in France, there is somewhat of a surprise. RC Lens (52) are currently top of the table but Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are only one point behind. If Lens were to hold on to their lead it would be the first non PSG win since 2020-21 when Lille claimed the title. Lyon (45) have control of the last Champions League spot as fourth only confirms entry to the qualifiers of the competition. Marseille (40) are fourth with Lille (34) and Rennes (34) in 4th and 5th. Strasbourg, AS Monaco, and Lorient (all 31) will also have an eye on the European spots.

18th and 17th placed teams, currently Metz (13) and Nantes (14), are directly relegated while 16th spot, presently Auxerre (17), enters into relegation playoffs.

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
18 Auxerre 4 13 17
19 Nantes 3 14 14
20 Metz 3 15 13

Germany – Bundesliga

It’s business as usual in Bundesliga with Bayern Munich running away with the league, six points ahead of closest challengers Borussia Dortmund.

Pos Team Wins  Losses Points 
1 Bayern Munich 18 1 57
2 Dortmund 15 1 51
3 Hoffenheim 14 5 45

 

