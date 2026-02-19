Can Arsenal learn from past mistakes as Manchester City breathe down their neck in Premier League title race?

After appearing favourites for the Premier League title, Arsenal's form has taken a hit in recent weeks and Manchester City

By: Express News Service
5 min readFeb 19, 2026 09:07 PM IST
Arsenal players disappointed after drawing the Premier League match vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. (PHOTO: AP)Arsenal players disappointed after drawing the Premier League match vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Arsenal dropped two more points in the Premier League on Wednesday as the title charge is starting to appear increasingly shaky for the North London club, who have finished second in the last three seasons.

How can Arsenal revive their fortunes?

Arsenal have had one hand on the Premier League title; it is, after all, still in their hands. If they win their remaining 11 games – not a tall order for a team that aspires to be champions – they will prevail as champions, as City are still five points behind (with a game in hand). This would be their first title after a long 21-year wait.

But can they finally reach the summit after being second best for three seasons in a row? Their recent draw against Wolves, currently last in the table, proves just how vulnerable they are. Manchester City, on the other hand, seem set to pounce. A dramatic win at Liverpool recently was a statement of intent and a warning for Arsenal.

How close have Arsenal been to the title recently?

Arsenal have been very close to the title for the past three seasons, each one serving as a different lesson that the players could learn from. Perhaps the one that hurt the most was in 2022/23, when Mikel Arteta’s side were on top for most of the season but failed to capitalise. They set the unwanted record of the most days spent in first place – 248 – without winning the title. In their last 9 fixtures, they won 3, drew 3, and lost 3.

The 23/24 season was close, but Arsenal once again could not finish the job. While the Gunners did lead the league for 76 days, Manchester City went on an incredible 23-match unbeaten run, which included three draws, to win the title by two points on the final day.

Last year, it was Arne Slot’s Liverpool who spoiled the party for Arsenal, as they dominated the league throughout the season, staying at the top from gameweek 10 onwards. This was also the fewest points Arsenal had gathered in the past three years, with 74.

Who has the harder upcoming fixtures?

On paper, Arsenal’s remaining fixtures are easier than their challengers, with the Gunners facing only 5 teams (including City) currently in the top 10, during their last 11 games. Man City, meanwhile, have to face 7 of the current top half. But, as Wolves showed during their 2-2 draw, the quality of opponents doesn’t matter most times, under the pressure of a title race. Arsenal would have to treat every match like a cup final. The title-decider could well be City hosting the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on April 18, a win for the home side would take the title race out of Arsenal’s hands.

Can City come back from this position?

Story continues below this ad

The Cityzens have a reputation for going on long unbeaten streaks when the going gets tough. In 21/22, they went on a 12-game unbeaten run to win the league by one point on the last day. During the 22/23 season, Pep Guardiola’s team went on an impressive 12-game winning run to seal the title with three games to go and in 23/24 they topped the previous year’s performance by going on a 23-game unbeaten run. This City team is evidently not what it used to be, but if they can recreate the heroics of their recent past is yet to be seen.

City’s experienced players like Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri, and most importantly, Erling Haaland need to step up and rise to this familiar challenge. Manchester City’s scoring difficulties have historically coincided with Haaland’s dips in form. However, with the Norwegian having been involved in four goals in his last three matches, it appears this trend is beginning to reverse.

Is this the weakest City side in recent times?

Guardiola’s side last won a trophy in 2024. They were never in a title race last season and the last time they got fewer points than what they had accrued last year was the 2015/16 season. In fact, it’s the lowest tally collected under the helm of the Spaniard. This season may not be very different as they have already lost five times. Their overreliance on Haaland cost them points this season. New signing Antoine Semenyo has hit the ground running, but it’s too early to tell if he can keep up the form.

What is Arsenal’s Achilles heel?

Perhaps their biggest weakness is a lack of experience, not in the traditional sense of years played, but the fact that not a single player from this Arsenal squad has won the Premier League. The mental strength required to sustain a title charge is a major factor that determines who wins and who stumbles at every hurdle, and based on past seasons, Arsenal have been the latter. Even one slip-up can derail plans, but they mustn’t let it affect their mindset too much. Perhaps it was Man City’s own Rodri who put it best when he was asked what it takes (to win)? “To be honest, it’s in here,” he said, pointing to his head.

Story continues below this ad

(This article is written by Diya George, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett power Zimbabwe past Sri Lanka by 6 wickets ahead of Super 8 stage
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza alongside Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Sri Lanka. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News