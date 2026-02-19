Can Arsenal learn from past mistakes as Manchester City breathe down their neck in Premier League title race?

Arsenal dropped two more points in the Premier League on Wednesday as the title charge is starting to appear increasingly shaky for the North London club, who have finished second in the last three seasons.

How can Arsenal revive their fortunes?

Arsenal have had one hand on the Premier League title; it is, after all, still in their hands. If they win their remaining 11 games – not a tall order for a team that aspires to be champions – they will prevail as champions, as City are still five points behind (with a game in hand). This would be their first title after a long 21-year wait.

But can they finally reach the summit after being second best for three seasons in a row? Their recent draw against Wolves, currently last in the table, proves just how vulnerable they are. Manchester City, on the other hand, seem set to pounce. A dramatic win at Liverpool recently was a statement of intent and a warning for Arsenal.

How close have Arsenal been to the title recently?

Arsenal have been very close to the title for the past three seasons, each one serving as a different lesson that the players could learn from. Perhaps the one that hurt the most was in 2022/23, when Mikel Arteta’s side were on top for most of the season but failed to capitalise. They set the unwanted record of the most days spent in first place – 248 – without winning the title. In their last 9 fixtures, they won 3, drew 3, and lost 3.

The 23/24 season was close, but Arsenal once again could not finish the job. While the Gunners did lead the league for 76 days, Manchester City went on an incredible 23-match unbeaten run, which included three draws, to win the title by two points on the final day.

Last year, it was Arne Slot’s Liverpool who spoiled the party for Arsenal, as they dominated the league throughout the season, staying at the top from gameweek 10 onwards. This was also the fewest points Arsenal had gathered in the past three years, with 74.

Who has the harder upcoming fixtures?

On paper, Arsenal’s remaining fixtures are easier than their challengers, with the Gunners facing only 5 teams (including City) currently in the top 10, during their last 11 games. Man City, meanwhile, have to face 7 of the current top half. But, as Wolves showed during their 2-2 draw, the quality of opponents doesn’t matter most times, under the pressure of a title race. Arsenal would have to treat every match like a cup final. The title-decider could well be City hosting the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on April 18, a win for the home side would take the title race out of Arsenal’s hands.

Can City come back from this position?

The Cityzens have a reputation for going on long unbeaten streaks when the going gets tough. In 21/22, they went on a 12-game unbeaten run to win the league by one point on the last day. During the 22/23 season, Pep Guardiola’s team went on an impressive 12-game winning run to seal the title with three games to go and in 23/24 they topped the previous year’s performance by going on a 23-game unbeaten run. This City team is evidently not what it used to be, but if they can recreate the heroics of their recent past is yet to be seen.

City’s experienced players like Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri, and most importantly, Erling Haaland need to step up and rise to this familiar challenge. Manchester City’s scoring difficulties have historically coincided with Haaland’s dips in form. However, with the Norwegian having been involved in four goals in his last three matches, it appears this trend is beginning to reverse.

Is this the weakest City side in recent times?

Guardiola’s side last won a trophy in 2024. They were never in a title race last season and the last time they got fewer points than what they had accrued last year was the 2015/16 season. In fact, it’s the lowest tally collected under the helm of the Spaniard. This season may not be very different as they have already lost five times. Their overreliance on Haaland cost them points this season. New signing Antoine Semenyo has hit the ground running, but it’s too early to tell if he can keep up the form.

What is Arsenal’s Achilles heel?

Perhaps their biggest weakness is a lack of experience, not in the traditional sense of years played, but the fact that not a single player from this Arsenal squad has won the Premier League. The mental strength required to sustain a title charge is a major factor that determines who wins and who stumbles at every hurdle, and based on past seasons, Arsenal have been the latter. Even one slip-up can derail plans, but they mustn’t let it affect their mindset too much. Perhaps it was Man City’s own Rodri who put it best when he was asked what it takes (to win)? “To be honest, it’s in here,” he said, pointing to his head.

(This article is written by Diya George, who is an intern with The Indian Express)