Arsenal overpower Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with the Community Shield. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.

Gunners captain and match goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blasted home the final kick of the afternoon to complete the north London side’s second win over the league champions in the space of six weeks after a shortened summer break.

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, match goal-scorer Takumi Minamino, and Curtis Jones all scored for Liverpool in the shootout, but late substitute Rhian Brewster blasted his shot onto the bar.

Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and David Luiz all scored for the Gunners, before Aubameyang finished the job to lift his second trophy within a month following the side’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea on August 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.