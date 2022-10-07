scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Arsenal can get much better, says Arteta ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool, champions in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, are ninth with only two wins from seven matches ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium.

coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus update, coronavirus update in india, coronavirus in india, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus in italy, coronavirus in china, coronavirus today news, coronavirus news update, coronavirus latest news update, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus death toll, corona virus, corona virus in india, corona virus news updateMikel Arteta is the manager of Arsenal. (File)

Premier League leaders Arsenal face a real test of their credentials against Liverpool on Sunday but they still have plenty of room for improvement, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

The Gunners have won seven out of eight games so far and go into the weekend a point clear of champions Manchester City, who host Southampton on Saturday. Liverpool, champions in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, are ninth with only two wins from seven matches ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium. They won 2-0 there last time around in March. “It is a really exciting game to play against one of the top opponents in this league,” Arteta told reporters. “It’s going to be a really demanding match that’s going to require us to be at our best again.

“It’s a fixture that everybody is looking for against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level they have and we have to show that we have raised the level and are ready to compete against them.” Arsenal are unbeaten at home in the league, their sole defeat coming at Manchester United last month, and Arteta said he was proud of the change in atmosphere at the North London club.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“How you measure success is lifting trophies, but as well you have to understand where we were and how fractured the club and the environment looked,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

“I am very conscious that we can get much better than what we are today we have to do better to be the team that we want to be and the challenge now is to do it every three days. “You always see the weaknesses that you want to improve.”

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:33:01 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Star India Pvt Ltd renews office lease agreement for monthly rental of Rs 5.92 crore

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 07: Latest News