Arsenal braced for in-form Chelsea as Mikel Arteta looks to replace injured Mikel Merino

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Arsenal in Leeds, England, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

A 3-2 advantage going into Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final second leg at home offers no extra comfort to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who expects in-form Chelsea to pose his team a difficult challenge.

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea have won all five matches since losing to Arsenal in the first leg last month, directly qualifying for the Champions League’s ‍round ⁠of 16 after finishing sixth in the European competition’s league phase and rising to fifth in the Premier League.

“Tomorrow we have the home advantage, but we have a lot to do to beat a ​really good Chelsea side,” Arteta told ‌reporters on Monday.