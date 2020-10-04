Arsenal beat struggling Sheffield, West Ham smash Leicester’s perfect run

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal with teammates. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 Premier League home win over struggling Sheffield United, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet in the second half as The Gunners’ misfiring attack finally found its rhythm.

The visitors frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka broke the deadlock by heading home following a snappy passing move in the 61st minute, and substitute Nicolas Pepe added a second three minutes later.

Irish striker David McGoldrick gave his side hope with a brilliant curling effort in the 84th minute, but the vistors couldn’t conjour up an equaliser as Arsenal held on comfortably to win.

The victory lifts them to fourth place in the table on nine points, three behind leaders Everton, while Sheffield United are 19th after four defeats in their opening four league games.

West Ham snap Leicester’s winning streak

West Ham celebrated a stunning 3-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday to end the Foxes’ perfect start after three successive wins thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals, and Jarrod Bowen.

The result provisionally left 2016 champions Leicester second in the standings on nine points from four games while the Hammers climbed to sixth on six points with their first away win of the season.

Antonio headed West Ham into a 14th-minute lead as he rose at the far post to meet a long Aaron Cresswell cross and steer the ball into the opposite corner.

Fornals made it 2-0 in the 34th when he took a lofted pass in his stride and beat home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a left-footed shot from eight metres after holding off two defenders.

Declan Rice hit the underside of the bar for West Ham after a darting solo run from inside his own half before Bowen put the icing on the cake with a clinical finish in the 83rd minute, courtesy of a defence-splitting pass by Fornals.

Southampton beat an insipid West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the Premier League with goals either side of halftime from Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday to leave the visitors in danger of dropping into the relegation zone.

Pedro Neto’s goal early in the second half earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving the visitors rooted to the bottom of the standings after their fourth successive league defeat.

