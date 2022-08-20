Army Red hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2 in Durand Cup

Former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC failed to go past Army Red and dropped points, after an intense 2-2 draw in the Durand Cup on Saturday.
The group C fixture turned on its head after a barren first 45 minutes as the Reds took the lead through Lethaolen Khongsai (54′) which was neutralised by Julius Duker, a minute before the regulation time. Chennaiyin almost had full points when Edwin Vanspaul struck in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time but they could not see through the final minute with Army Red’s Liton Shil (90+6′) dashing their hopes in a crazy final seven minutes’ action.
The first half turned out to be a battle for midfield supremacy with both teams forcing each other to play out on the wings.
Moments from the Second Half! 🖼️#CFCARED ⚔️#KLS 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#131stIndianOilDurandCup 🏆#IndianFootballForwardTogether 🤝#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/jwohUBqvFP
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 20, 2022
Chennaiyin FC were wasteful and could not convert their chances while the Reds keeper Bhabindra was at his resolute best. In an action-packed second half, the Reds turned up the heat as well and Chennayin also kept attacking. An inch-perfect corner in the 54th found Khongsai, who slotted home with a thumping header. Stung by the reverse, Chennayin came out all guns blazing but their poor luck continued and this time, Vanspaul hit the woodwork in the 62nd minute.
Silskovic then got an open chance from a measured aerial ball, but he jumped high to head the ball straight into the keeper’s gloves. Chennayin finally got their goal just before the 90th minute with a perfectly executed corner from Thapa, who found Duker to make it one-all with his towering header.
Another corner from Thapa in the fourth minute of stoppage time was cleared out by the Reds defence only towards a lurking Vanspaul whose punch found the back of the net and put Chennaiyin in the lead.
Subscriber Only Stories
If anyone thought the game was over, they were in for a surprise as two minutes later, Sushil floated in a corner and the ball flew over Debjit to find Liton, who tapped in like a fox in the box.
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong remembers Rajiv Gandhi; PM, Kejriwal pitch in
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Prince Charles launches perfume as homage to ‘magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens’
BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’, Cong says party’s true face exposed
We bat deep and weren’t nervous: KL Rahul on India’s top-order wobble against Zimbabwe
Hyderabad: Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui holds show despite BJP MLA’s threat
Courts extremely burdened, mediation important tool to tackle case pendency: Justice Chandrachud
Newsmakers of the Week | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, social activist Civic Chandran
Russia accuses Kyiv of poisoning some of its soldiers in Ukraine
Bihar: Kushwaha debunks speculations of disgruntlement over not becoming a minister
Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Instead of testing batters, India chose to bowl first again to seal series with 5-wicket win against Zimbabwe
Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Fans compare Kylie Jenner’s recent look with Sridevi’s old photoshoot; see pics