Arjen Robben volley sets up Bayern Munich win after early shock

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben scored with a brilliant volley to set up a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen after the Bundesliga champions were rocked by an early, twice-taken penalty on Saturday. There was a flurry of late goals in other games including two in the last 10 minutes as Fortuna Duesseldorf beat Hoffenheim 2-1, three in VfL Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin and three more in Mainz 05’s 2-1 win over Augsburg.

Bayern’s win ensured that the Bavarians, aiming for a seventh successive title, were the only team on nine points after their opening three games. Wendell gave Leverkusen a fifth-minute lead, scoring from a penalty after Kevin Volland missed the first attempt but was reprieved when the referee ordered a retake.

Bayern, though, needed only five minutes for Corentin Tolisso to equalise. Robben put Bayern in front nine minutes later and substitute James Rodriguez headed the third goal with a minute left.

