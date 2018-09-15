Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Arjen Robben volley sets up Bayern Munich win after early shock

Bayern Munich's win ensured that the Bavarians, aiming for a seventh successive title, were the only team on nine points after their opening three games.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published: September 15, 2018 10:09:04 pm
Bayern Munich players talk to referee Tobias Welz during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo) 
Related News

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben scored with a brilliant volley to set up a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen after the Bundesliga champions were rocked by an early, twice-taken penalty on Saturday. There was a flurry of late goals in other games including two in the last 10 minutes as Fortuna Duesseldorf beat Hoffenheim 2-1, three in VfL Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin and three more in Mainz 05’s 2-1 win over Augsburg.

Bayern’s win ensured that the Bavarians, aiming for a seventh successive title, were the only team on nine points after their opening three games. Wendell gave Leverkusen a fifth-minute lead, scoring from a penalty after Kevin Volland missed the first attempt but was reprieved when the referee ordered a retake.

Bayern, though, needed only five minutes for Corentin Tolisso to equalise. Robben put Bayern in front nine minutes later and substitute James Rodriguez headed the third goal with a minute left.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 