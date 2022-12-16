scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

‘I choose to believe’: Argentinian fans look for magic coincidences to say Messi’s men will win world cup

Two most-used phrases by Argentinian fans during Qatar World Cup are “Anulo Mufa” (I cancel the jinx) and “Elijo Creer” (I choose to believe)

Argentina fans with Messi's jersey number on the flag. (AP)
Just like Pakistan cricket fans arched back to the 1992 Miracle narrative during the T20 world cup final, especially when the team stunningly came back from being all but out of it with a series of coincidences with 1992 campaign, Argentina too have breathing on similar lines.

Let’s start with the jersey that France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be wearing for the final: A yellow jumper. Turns out the Netherlands goalie Jan Jongbloed and the German Harald Schumacher both wore that colour jumpers in the finals of the the 1978 and 1986 finals that Argentina won.

The polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be officiating the final between Argentina and Netherlands. What did the Argentine fans find there? El Grafico explains. “The Pole is 41 years old and was born on January 7, 1981.  The curiosity of the coincidence occurs with Romualdo Arppi Filho, referee of the final that Argentina beat Germany 3-2 in the 1986 World Cup.The Brazilian was also born on January 7, 1939, the same day as Marcinak but 42 years before.”

There is more. The fans had also spotted how EA sports in their promotion ahead of the world cup showed Argentina winning it. The fans have pointed in glee how in the previous world cup promotions, EA Sports has been calling it right sine 2010.

Last time Morocco progressed out of the world cup was in 1986. Guess who won then? Argentina. And now Morocco have again gone beyond group stages. Last time Canada featured in a world cup , before the current version, was in 1986.

The fans have also pointed out how Australia were defeated in the last 16 in 2006 by Italy, who were the winners that year.This time it was Argentina who knocked out Australia in the last 16. The fans have also been mentioning how last time Brazil were knocked out in the quarters in penalty shootouts was in, yes you guessed it right, 1986.

It’s Elijo Creer time!

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:43:01 am
