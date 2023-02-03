Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez is ecstatic to have joined Chelsea, says ‘I will give my everything to achieve the club’s goals’

After completing a British record transfer to Chelsea, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez shares his feelings about joining the London club.

In a video posted by Chelsea’s official Instagram handle, Fernandez says, “I’m technical, I’ve good insight of the game, good passing skills and good shooting skills.”

Expressing gratitude for becoming a part of London’s pride, the 22-year-old footballer thanked his new club for the opportunity and said, “A lot of good things have happened for me. I’m really happy with the opportunity that Chelsea has given me and I will give my everything to achieve the club’s goals.”

“I offer good energy, good vibes and I will give my all and support my teammates to make them even better.”

“It’s a big club, it’s a club that is always fighting and has won the champions league and we will look to achieve everything the club wants and take it to the next level,” he added.

“Both myself and my family are really happy to be here in London and be able to enjoy the city.”

Speaking about his teammates Enzo said, “I haven’t played against any of my new teammates and I haven’t had the chance to chat with any of them yet, but I do know who they are.”

On Wednesday, Premier League side Chelsea announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica after a day of complex negotiations between the clubs as the Argentina midfielder joined for a British record 106.8 million pounds ($131.46 million).

Fernandez is Chelsea’s eighth recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They will host local rivals Fulham today.