Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni voted as best coach, beating France’s Deshcamps, by IFFHS

Lionel Scaloni, who coached Argentina to the world-cup triumph, was named the best coach of a national team in 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

It’s reported that the 44-year old Scaloni, the youngest coach in the world cup, garnered 240 votes. Didier Deschamps, France’s coach, who finished second secured 45 votes. Unsurprisingly, the third in the list was Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui, whose team stunned the footballing world with their performances in the tournament. Regragui got 30 votes.

Under his managerial stint, Argentina have won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup as well as the La Finalissima against European champions, Italy.

💭 “Con el DT campeón del mundo. ¡Felicitaciones y gracias!” 👉 Rodrigo Battaglia, jugador argentino del Mallorca, saludó a Lionel Scaloni tras el partido de #LaLigaxESPN pic.twitter.com/L08IiMxFg8 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) January 8, 2023

Further behind were Zlatko Dalic (Croatia), Hajime Moriyasu (Japan), Louis Van Gaal (Netherlands), Gregg Berhalter (United States), Tite (Brazil) and Paulo Bento (South Korea).

Earlier, IFFHS had named Lionel Messi as the best player for the calendar year of 2022; the 35-year-old won the crown by a whooping 275 points. Second in the tally was Kylian Mbappe, who became only the first man to score a hattrick in the World Cup final after Geoff Hurst in 1966. The Frenchman secured 35 points in the tally. Behind him were Karim Benzema (30), Luka Modric (15) and Erling Haaland (5).

Messi finished the year with 55 goal contributions in the 2022, including 35 goals and 30 assists for club and country. At the World Cup, the Argentine scored seven goals and assisted thrice at Qatar to win the golden ball for the second time in his career. Messi had also won the player of the tournament award back in 2014 when Argentina lost in the final to Germany.



Having finished his playing career with Atalanta in 2015, Scaloni took the gig of an assistant manager at Sevilla and then the Argentina national team under Jorge Sampaoli before managing the U20s and finally getting the national team gig in 2018.