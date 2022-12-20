scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Lionel Messi-led Argentina team receive rousing welcome on return back home after winning the World Cup

The players are expected to spend a few hours at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) facilities near the airport before heading at noon to the huge Obeliso monument in the center of town, where hundreds of thousands are likely to gather.

Soccer fans surround the bus taking the Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup to the Argentina Soccer Association grounds where they will spend the night after landing at Ezeiza airport on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP)
Thousands took to the streets to welcome Lionel Messi-led Argentina team as they stepped foot on home soil at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires after winning the 2022 World Cup.

The Argentine capital has been partying since La Albiceleste’s 4-2 win on penalties against France on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, their first ever world title win since Diego Maradona lifted the trophy 36 years ago.

The players touched down around 3:00 AM local time, with captain Lionel Messi stepping down the team plane first holding the trophy, followed by coach Lionel Scaloni and then the other players and team staff, wearing their gold winners’ medals around their necks and taking turns to hold the World Cup trophy aloft.

From there, the team departed for an open bus journey to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) facility, where they will stay for a few hours before heading at noon to the huge Obelisco monument in the center of town, where hundreds of thousands are likely to gather.

Meanwhile, thousands had already gathered on both sides of the road upon the team’s return, the Joyous fans singing to the beats of drums and fireworks lit up the sky as the bus slowly wound its way through the crowd.

The state airline Aerolineas Argentinas AR1915, had been tracked by Argentine supporters back home all the way from Doha and a stop-off in Rome.

Argentina team arrives to Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup – Buenos Aires, Argentina – December 20, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi with the trophy during the team’s arrival at Ezeiza International Airport. (REUTERS)

Earlier on Sunday, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a scintilaing 3-3 draw, with Messi scoring twice France’s Kylian Mbappe netting three times.

Messi, 35, announced that the final would be his last match in the World Cup though he intends to play a few more games for the national side.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 02:41:05 pm
