‘I don’t know if I can continue’: Emotional Scaloni on Argentina coaching future

An emotional Lionel Scaloni said he could leave the Argentina coaching role at the end of the year after the World Cup final loss. (AP Photo)

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was overcome by emotion and broke down in tears after his side’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Scaloni’s men were on the verge of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win successive World Cups, but Luis de la Fuente’s Spain proved too much for La Albiceleste, with Ferran Torres’s extra-time strike stunning Scaloni’s men.

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The contract of the 48-year old with Argentine Football Association (AFA) runs until December and when he was asked about his future with the team during the press conference, Scaloni said: “I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need… I don’t know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through.”

“I am thankful to the president for bringing me this chance of being in this place where I am at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone. We have tried up until the very last minute to give our utmost, the staff and players. I believe it’s only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through,” a grateful Scaloni further added.