Who will Argentina face in Round of 16? Full bracket & path to final for Messi & Co.

After surviving a massive scare against Cape Verde, winning a thrilling 3-2 contest that went to extra time on Saturday in Miami, defending champions Argentina booked their place in the Round of 16.

Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to overcome a Cape Verde side with incredible levels of resilience. The Africans, playing in their first World Cup, had twice come from a goal down to silence the Argentinian fans.

It took a goal and an assist off a corner kick from Messi to save mighty Argentina, which got the game-winner midway through the second half of extra time. Messi’s goal was the 20th of his World Cup career, extending his record and moving him two ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappé on the all-time list.