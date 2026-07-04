Who will Argentina face in Round of 16? Full bracket & path to final for Messi & Co.

After surviving a massive scare against Cape Verde, winning a thrilling 3-2 contest that went to extra time on Saturday in Miami, defending champions Argentina booked their place in the Round of 16.
Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to overcome a Cape Verde side with incredible levels of resilience. The Africans, playing in their first World Cup, had twice come from a goal down to silence the Argentinian fans.
It took a goal and an assist off a corner kick from Messi to save mighty Argentina, which got the game-winner midway through the second half of extra time. Messi’s goal was the 20th of his World Cup career, extending his record and moving him two ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappé on the all-time list.
Messi put Argentina ahead in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the tournament, but Deroy Duarte equalised just before the hour. Lisandro Martínez restored the lead early in extra time, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to curl in a stunning 103rd-minute equaliser. Romero’s late strike – credited as an own goal – settled the contest.
Standing between them and a quarterfinal spot is Mohamed Salah’s Egypt. The Albiceleste will enter the clash as clear favourites, and should they progress to the last eight, they will face the winner of the Switzerland vs Colombia/Ghana tie.
Colombia and Ghana are currently facing off in the final Round of 32 match, with the game still underway.
Argentina find themselves in the same bracket as Brazil, Norway, Mexico, and England. The winner of Brazil vs Norway will take on the winner of Mexico vs England in the quarterfinals. If Argentina reach the semifinal, they are slated to meet one of these four sides.
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 16 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|89
|July 4
|Canada vs Morocco
|10:30 PM
|Houston
|90
|July 5
|Paraguay vs France
|2:30 AM
|Philadelphia
|91
|July 6
|Brazil vs Norway
|1:30 AM
|East Rutherford
|92
|July 6
|Mexico vs England
|5:30 AM
|Mexico City
|93
|July 7
|Portugal vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|Arlington
|94
|July 7
|United States vs Belgium
|5:30 AM
|Seattle
|95
|July 7
|Argentina vs Egypt
|9:30 PM
|Atlanta
|96
|July 8
|Switzerland vs Colombia/Ghana
|1:30 AM
|Vancouver