Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Eyes on Messi as ARG eye semis spot

FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score Today: All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in today's game. (Photo: AP)

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Match Updates: On one side of the field will be Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, boasting a roster that features the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Julián Alvarez and, of course, Lionel Messi, perhaps the greatest player of his generation.

On the other side, Switzerland.

Yes, the final quarterfinal match Saturday night could hardly seem a bigger mismatch. Argentina has the glitz and the glamour, to say nothing of the stars and the trophies, while the Swiss have never even reached the World Cup semifinals; in fact, they haven’t been to the quarterfinals since 1954, when they lost to Austria in a tournament they hosted.

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But anything can happen on the field as Argentina and the rest of the world learned when the three-time champions struggled to beat Cape Verde, and when La Albiceleste had to rally from a 2-0 deficit in the final 11 minutes to beat Egypt on Tuesday. And that has given hope to a Switzerland team that beat Colombia on penalty kicks to earn a date with the Argentines at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We know Argentina has many fine qualities. Few talk about the Swiss qualities,” defensive midfielder and team captain Granit Xhaka said Friday. “Tomorrow we will talk on the pitch, and we will show what we can do, and everything else doesn’t matter.”

The winner will play either Norway or England on Wednesday in Atlanta for a spot in the World Cup final.

Scroll down to read live updates from the Argentina vs Switzerland game

Live Updates Jul 12, 2026 03:38 AM IST ARG vs SUI LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: World Cup winners list 2022: Argentina 2018: France 2014: Germany 2010: Spain 2006: Italy 2002: Brazil 1998: France 1994: Brazil 1990: West Germany 1986: Argentina 1982: Italy 1978: Argentina 1974: West Germany 1970: Brazil 1966: England 1962: Brazil 1958: Brazil 1954: West Germany 1950: Uruguay 1938: Italy 1934: Italy 1930: Uruguay Jul 12, 2026 03:26 AM IST ARG vs SUI LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: ENG 1-1 NOR at halftime in other QF As you count down to the Argentina vs Switzerland showdown, action is already heating up elsewhere. England and Norway are locked at 1-1 at half-time in their quarterfinal. Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead, but Jude Bellingham responded immediately to level the scores for England. Harry Kane thought he had put his side ahead, but his strike was chalked off for offside. Jul 12, 2026 03:21 AM IST ARG vs SUI LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Squad Argentina: Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli, Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Julián Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Nico González, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, José Manuel López, Lautaro Martínez. Jul 12, 2026 03:12 AM IST ARG vs SUI LIVE, World Cup 2026: Switzerland Squad Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez, Eray Cömert, Aurèle Amenda, Luca Jaquez, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Rubén Vargas, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Cedric Itten. Jul 12, 2026 03:04 AM IST Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Updates, World Cup 2026: Hola! The FIFA World Cup 2026 is hurtling towards its conclusion. Two semifinalists have already been confirmed, while the third spot is currently being decided. The fourth and final semifinalist will be determined in the clash between defending champions Argentina and Switzerland. Lionel Messi's Argentina are just three wins away from a historic title defence. The Kansas City Stadium will host the match, which kicks off at 6:30 AM IST. Stay tuned as we build up to this blockbuster encounter!