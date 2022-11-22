FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Starting XIs announced

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 Live Streaming and Updates:

The room was dimly lit, the light-brown ceiling and plywood- panelled walls amplifying the dimness. Like before the screening of a movie, there were hushed whispers. There were worried brows and excited faces as the seconds ticked down with the length of an hour. “It’s so long, where is he?” one among the hundreds of journalists asked and then looked at his watch, “Oh! five more minutes!”. The cameramen, slumped on the floor, kept readjusting for that perfect frame. Some were composing a selfie frame. [Read More] . Meanwhile, after a scintillating day of football on Day 2, Day 3 promises much more excitement as Lionel Messi's Argentina will play the first match of the tournament against Saudi Arabia in the first match. In the next match, Christian Eriksen returns to a major tournament after that major scare in Euro 2020 as Denmark clash with Tunisia. The penultimate match of the night will see Robert Lewandowski's Poland take on Mexico while the day will be rounded off by World Champions France locking up with Australia.