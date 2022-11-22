FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Starting XIs announced

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Group C, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Day 3 promises a lot of action as Argentina make their presence felt in Qatar. The Argetines are coming on a 36-match unbeaten streak, one shy of tying Italy’s record in international men’s soccer, set from 2018-21. Argentina has not lost since falling to Brazil 2-0 in the 2019 Copa América. Argentina first won the World Cup in 1978, and then again in 1986 — one year before Messi was born. The team reached the final in 2014 and lost to Germany, and in a bitter follow-up four years later was eliminated in the round of 16 in Russia. Holders France, Poland and Denmark will also be in action on Tuesday.
Argentina (4-2-3-1): Emeliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Alejandro Gomez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi (c), Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria
Saudi Arabia (4-4-1-1): Mohamed Al-Owais, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Salman Al-Faraj (c), Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan.
Anticipation can finally end as Lionel Messi, gleefully announcing he is fully fit in pre-match press, and Argentina begin their World Cup campaign. Given Messi’s immense popularity, the world’s eyes are on Lionel Scaloni’s side, who are unbeaten in 36 games and touted as one of the favourites. (Read More)
Just hours before the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia game, former Argentine player Sergio Aguero, who retired last year after he was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, has lashed out the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former team-mates. “If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face,” he took a pot shot at the AFA for not issuing credentials to visit the camp. “Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo [Messi] said, we will all be walking together,” he wrote on twitter. He is in Qatar at the invitation of the FIFA. (Read More)
Lionel Messi has a chance. It might not be as good a chance as on that night at the Maracana when one Mario Goetze took away what Argentina yearned for Messi the most. But it is a chance nonetheless. While 2014 had the star names of Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero but a large imbalance otherwise, and 2018 saw the Argentines collide into a colossal French wall, the 2022 Argentina World Cup squad checks all the right boxes for what a modern football team should look like. Gods earn their name when men prop them up and Argentina might finally have that balance with the right kind of talent setting the game up for the best version of Messi to shine in what is surely his final World Cup. (Read More)
The room was dimly lit, the light-brown ceiling and plywood- panelled walls amplifying the dimness. Like before the screening of a movie, there were hushed whispers. There were worried brows and excited faces as the seconds ticked down with the length of an hour. “It’s so long, where is he?” one among the hundreds of journalists asked and then looked at his watch, “Oh! five more minutes!”. The cameramen, slumped on the floor, kept readjusting for that perfect frame. Some were composing a selfie frame. Then Lionel Messi gushed into the room, pulled a chair and flashed the equivalent of Mona Lisa’s smile in the sporting world. A smile that could be interpreted as cryptic, mysterious, or even not a smile at all. The room, suddenly, seemed brighter. A feeble hola escaped his mouth. (Read More)
Argentina Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Parades, Rodrigo de Paul, Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Cristian Romero, Alejandro Gomej, Nicolas Otamandi, Lautaro Martinez, Nahuel Molina
Saudi Arabia XI: Mohammed Alowis Ali Albulayhi, Salman Alfaraj, Abdulleah Almanki, Feras Albrikan, Salem Aldawsari, Saleh Alshehri, Saud Abdulhamid, Yasser Alshahrani, Hassan Altambakti, Mohammed Kanno
Hello, and Welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia in the frst match. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win or a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, one of the weakest teams in the tournament, would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak, one shy of tying Italy's record in international men's soccer, set from 2018-21. Argentina has not lost since falling to Brazil 2-0 in the 2019 Copa América.