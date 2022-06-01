Argentina vs Italy Finalissima 2022 Live streaming: When and Where to watch ITA vs ARG match live?

ITA vs ARG Finalissima 2022 Live streaming: Italy and Argentina are facing each other at Wembley Stadium in London for a match between the most recent winners of the European Championship and Copa America. It is the first of three inter-continental championships that UEFA and CONMEBOL — the soccer bodies of Europe and South America, respectively — have agreed to stage.

It will be the third time the champions of the world’s two most powerful soccer confederations face off in official competition. On the other two occasions, France beat Uruguay in 1985 and Argentina beat Denmark in 1993.

