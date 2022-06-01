scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Argentina vs Italy Finalissima 2022 Live streaming: When and Where to watch ITA vs ARG match live?

ITA vs ARG Finalissima 2022 Live streaming: Here are the live streaming details of the Finalissima 2022, Italy vs Argentina match taking place at England's Wembley Stadium on Thursday (June 2) IST. It will be the third time the champions of the world’s two most powerful soccer confederations face off in official competition.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: June 1, 2022 3:20:09 pm
Finalissima match, Italy vs Argentina, Italy vs Argentina, ITA vs ARG live stream, live streaming of Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima 2022, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, UEFA Cup of Champions, Finalissima 2022 live streamingITA vs ARG Finalissima 2022 Live streaming: Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, walks with his teammates during a training session ahead of Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium in London , Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP photo/Frank Augstein)

ITA vs ARG Finalissima 2022 Live streaming: Italy and Argentina are facing each other at Wembley Stadium in London for a match between the most recent winners of the European Championship and Copa America. It is the first of three inter-continental championships that UEFA and CONMEBOL — the soccer bodies of Europe and South America, respectively — have agreed to stage.

It will be the third time the champions of the world’s two most powerful soccer confederations face off in official competition. On the other two occasions, France beat Uruguay in 1985 and Argentina beat Denmark in 1993.

Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 match details:

Where to watch live streaming of the Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022?

The Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 livestreaming will be available on Sony Liv App and Jio TV.

Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
How to watch the Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 live on Television?

The Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 will live telecast on SONY TEN 1 & 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where is the Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 being played?

The Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 is going to be played at London’s Wembley Stadium, England.

What time will the Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 start?

The Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 is going to be played at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday (June 2).

