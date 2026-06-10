Argentina vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up: All eyes on Messi as ARG take on ISL

Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-up 2026 Match Live Score Online: Defending world champions Argentina will be looking to give captain Lionel Messi a run, however short, in their last warm-up against Iceland ahead of the start of their title defence in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Messi, who had joined the team after dealing with fatigue in his left hamstring, had been an unused substitute in the La Albiceleste’s last warm-up fixture vs Honduras. However, he had taken part in the pre-match warmup activities in College Station, Texas. Argentina coach Lionel Scallni confirmed ahead of the Iceland match that Messi would play but remained coy on the duration of his stay on the pitch.
Argentina, who won their World Cup 4 years ago in Qatar after beating France in the final, have been placed in Group J in the 2026 edition where they’ll face Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
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Argentina vs Iceland Live, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up: Iceland's recent record
The Iceland team has arrived in Alabama for their friendly with Argentina winless across its last five matches after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The Icelanders are going through a rough stretch, accentuated by their most recent loss to Japan by 1-0 scoreline.
Argentina vs Iceland Live, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up: Argentina's record
Lionel Scaloni's Argentina have won their last six matches. in the process they have scored 18 goals while conceding just one, and are unbeaten in friendlies since March 2019.
This is their final friendly before they begin their defence of the FIFA World Cup title.
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Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the friendly between Argentina and Iceland, where Lionel Messi is scheduled to make an appearance.