Argentina vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up: All eyes on Messi as ARG take on ISL

Argentina vs Iceland live score updates: ARG take on ISL in final warm-up match ahead of World Cup. (AP)

Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-up 2026 Match Live Score Online: Defending world champions Argentina will be looking to give captain Lionel Messi a run, however short, in their last warm-up against Iceland ahead of the start of their title defence in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Messi, who had joined the team after dealing with fatigue in his left hamstring, had been an unused substitute in the La Albiceleste’s last warm-up fixture vs Honduras. However, he had taken part in the pre-match warmup activities in College Station, Texas. Argentina coach Lionel Scallni confirmed ahead of the Iceland match that Messi would play but remained coy on the duration of his stay on the pitch.

Story continues below this ad Argentina, who won their World Cup 4 years ago in Qatar after beating France in the final, have been placed in Group J in the 2026 edition where they’ll face Algeria, Austria and Jordan. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF ARG VS ISL FIFA WORLD CUP WARM-UP MATCH BELOW.