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Argentina vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up: All eyes on Messi as ARG take on ISL

Argentina vs Iceland Live Score, ARG vs ISL FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Today Live Score Online: Argentina, who won their World Cup 4 years ago in Qatar after beating France in the final, have been placed in Group J in the 2026 edition where they'll face Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

By: Sports Desk
June 10, 2026 05:59 AM IST
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Argentina vs Iceland live score updatesArgentina vs Iceland live score updates: ARG take on ISL in final warm-up match ahead of World Cup. (AP)

Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-up 2026 Match Live Score Online: Defending world champions Argentina will be looking to give captain Lionel Messi a run, however short, in their last warm-up against Iceland ahead of the start of their title defence in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Messi, who had joined the team after dealing with fatigue in his left hamstring, had been an unused substitute in the La Albiceleste’s last warm-up fixture vs Honduras. However, he had taken part in the pre-match warmup activities in College Station, Texas. Argentina coach Lionel Scallni confirmed ahead of the Iceland match that Messi would play but remained coy on the duration of his stay on the pitch.

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Argentina, who won their World Cup 4 years ago in Qatar after beating France in the final, have been placed in Group J in the 2026 edition where they’ll face Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF ARG VS ISL FIFA WORLD CUP WARM-UP MATCH BELOW.

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05:59 (IST)10 Jun 2026

Argentina vs Iceland Live, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up: Iceland's recent record

The Iceland team has arrived in Alabama for their friendly with Argentina winless across its last five matches after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Icelanders are going through a rough stretch, accentuated by their most recent loss to Japan by 1-0 scoreline.

05:51 (IST)10 Jun 2026

Argentina vs Iceland Live, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up: Argentina's record

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina have won their last six matches. in the process they have scored 18 goals while conceding just one, and are unbeaten in friendlies since March 2019.

This is their final friendly before they begin their defence of the FIFA World Cup title.

05:37 (IST)10 Jun 2026

HOLA

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the friendly between Argentina and Iceland, where Lionel Messi is scheduled to make an appearance.

Lionel Messi during practice for the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi to play final warm-up game before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni indicated that Lionel Messi would play when the reigning world champions face Iceland in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Scaloni said, “Leo is going to play. The only thing we haven’t finalised yet is exactly how long he’ll be on the field. I want to speak with him again during today’s session before making that decision. Our priority is making sure we don’t take unnecessary risks. Once we evaluate everything, we’ll determine the number of minutes, but the plan is for him to participate.”

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