Argentina vs France: ‘Surely the best ever final? Messi puts the top hat on an unbelievable career but spare a thought for Mbappe’

Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

After the match, Messi said that he cannot wait to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy.

Speaking to journalists after the final against France, Messi said he had “craved” this moment for so long.

“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one,” he said.

“It took so long, but here it is,” Messi added. “We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”

Here are some of the best reactions after the thrilling encounter in Lusail-

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Advertisement Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

Es argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/jGJuETws3m — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 18, 2022

Congratulations Argentina. Incredible game. Surely the best ever final? Messi puts the top hat on an unbelievable career but spare a thought Mbappe, a hat trick in a World Cup final yet goes home empty handed. #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 18, 2022

Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022

Congratulations Argentina!!! 🇦🇷🏆 — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 18, 2022

This is the best game of football I’ve ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022

What a final!

Congratulations Argentina for winning FIFA World Cup 2022 title. You are just amazing the legend #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/7akg7hJM5x — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) December 18, 2022

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2022

Messi is definitively in the pantheon of football’s greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.

(With AP inputs)