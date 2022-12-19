scorecardresearch
Argentina vs France: ‘Surely the best ever final? Messi puts the top hat on an unbelievable career but spare a thought for Mbappe’

After the World Cup Final victory, Lionel Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. (AP)
Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

After the match, Messi said that he cannot wait to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy.

Speaking to journalists after the final against France, Messi said he had “craved” this moment for so long.

“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one,” he said.

“It took so long, but here it is,” Messi added. “We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”

Here are some of the best reactions after the thrilling encounter in Lusail-

 

Messi is definitively in the pantheon of football’s greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.

(With AP inputs)

