Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Argentina vs France: FIFA World Cup 2022 final prediction by turtles, eagles and snails

FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina vs France final has had several predictions from the animal kingdom.

FIFA World Cup 2022 final, argentina vs franceFIFA World Cup 2022 Final will be played in Qatar. (AP/Screengrab)

The Fifa World Cup 2022 final will be played between Argentina and France.

While France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title in 60 years, Argentina and Lionel Messi stand on the brink of a long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal.

The excitement has reached fever pitch and fans are naturally excited about the game.

Social media has been flooded with opinions and predictions and members of the animal kingdom are also not far behind.

If Paul the octopus was a hit in 2010 for predicting World Cup matches, this time there are turtles, eagles dogs, cat and fish.

In a video shared on Twitter, dogs, cats, eagles and turtles can be spotted making their predicitons for the possible winners of the trophy.

An eagle named Romeo chose Argentina over France.

While another video a turtle named Rocky also backed Argentina to emerge victorious.

Other animals like Sam the Cat and Frodo the Cat have all predicted Argentina as the possible winners. Idril the hamster, too, went for Argentina.

But France is not alone and has backing of Suruman the Snail.

Argentina are playing in their sixth World Cup final, having won in 1978 and 1986, and being runners-up in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

France are playing in their fourth World Cup final, having won in 1998 and 2018, and finished runners-up in 2006.

So who will emerge victorious tonight? Only time will tell.

