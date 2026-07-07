Argentina vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Messi faces Salah as ARG clash with EGY in crucial RO16 match in Atlanta

Argentina vs Egypt Football Score World Cup LIVE: ARG face EGY in Round of 16 clash. (AP)

Argentina vs Egypt Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Live Updates: Lionel Messi will be back in action, this time against Egyptian king Mohamed Salah as Argentina face Egypt in a tricky fixture in the Round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With Brazil shockingly losing to Norway in their own last 16 encounter, all eyes will be the other big Latin American team Argentina as they look to avoid tripping over a resolute Egypt side.

Messi has been in top form this World Cup, breaking records right, left and centre with the Argentine magician currently the top goal-scorer ever in World Cup history with 20 goals. He is also in the race for the Golden Boot, just behind France’s Kylian Mbappe with both players at 7 goals each with the Real Madrid forward in the top spot due to his superior assists record.

Story continues below this ad Salah, meanwhile, had a quiet World Cup but came back into the collective consciousness after his audacious panenka penalty helped Egypt defeat Australia in the shoot out in the last 32. Egypt will also have the last knockout match that Argentina had vs Cape Verde in the back of their minds where the small island nation almost upset the defending World Champions only for Argentina to nick the match 3-2 in Extra Time. FOLLOW ARG vs EGY RO16 MATCH LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES BELOW Live Updates Jul 7, 2026 06:55 PM IST Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup Live Score: Argentina's full squad Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atlético de Madrid) Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Otamendi (SL Benfica), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais) Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Valentín Barco (RC Strasbourg) Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás Paz (Como 1907), Thiago Almada (Atlético de Madrid), Nicolás González (Atlético de Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid) Jul 7, 2026 06:47 PM IST Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup Live Score: Egypt's full squad Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna) Defenders: Mohamed Hani (Al Ahly), Tarek Alaa (Zed), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice), Ahmed Fotouh (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Pyramids) Midfielders: Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Nabil Emad (Al Najma), Mahmoud Saber (Zed), Ahmed Zizo (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Ziko (Pyramids), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjaelland), Haissem Hassan (Real Ovideo) Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Aqtay Abdallah (Enppi), Hamza Abdelkarim (Barcelona) Jul 7, 2026 06:34 PM IST Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome! Two superstars who have embodied football in their respective countries. Today, one of them say goodbye to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And with them, a very good team will go as well. Welcome to the penultimate round of 16 match of this tournament and the defending champions Argentina face seven-time African champions Egypt in Atlanta. Stay tuned for further updates! Salah and Messi meet in the World Cup Round of 16 – the first time Egypt will face Argentina at the event. (AP Photo) FIFA World Cup: Salah & Egypt won’t get a better chance to topple Messi’s Argentina A large period of Mohamed Salah’s life has been spent in Lionel Messi’s shadow. The Egyptian was a young prodigy and started to play senior football at a time when the Argentine was at the peak of his powers. The comparisons that followed were plentiful, and just like every country’s left-footed right winger was cast a footballing death by way of a Messi side-by-side contrasting profile, Salah was also made to suffer. (READ MORE)

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