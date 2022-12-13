Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Messi vs Modric, clash of titans

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Argentina vs Croatia Live: Momentum is building behind Messi’s push to cap his career with the biggest prize in the game. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the semifinals, almost in the same way Diego Maradona — the man with whom Messi is so often compared — led the South American nation to its second and most recent World Cup title in 1986.
Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia, a country with a population of 4 million which is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents while also boasting one of soccer’s most graceful players in Luka Modric. The teams go head to head at Lusail Stadium — also the venue for Sunday’s final — in a meeting between the last two runners-up at the tournament: Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018.
Lineups: Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi; Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic
Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvare
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.
From creating spaces to win the ball back, the 37-year-old Luka Modric has been defying age as Croatia look to upstage Argentina in the semifinals.
During the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, Messi showed sparks of footballing divinity as well as his volcanic rage and vindictiveness. There is a footballing god in him – and there’s a human, too.
Croatian midfield prevent the opposition from creating chances, not by sitting deep and making heroic challenges, but by simply keeping them off the ball.
Savvy coach, family time, a dinner turnaround and the team in which Messi is playing for the rest and the rest are playing for Messi have helped the team make a comeback.
And then there were four. 60 games done. Four more to go. 28 teams knocked out. Four more to go. The 2022 World Cup has reached its climax with Croatia and Argentina meeting each other in the first of the two semifinals. Argentina, lost to Saudi Arabia in their first match, looked down and out against Mexico until a Messi moment of magic that turned their campaign around and eventually led them straight to the final four. Croatia, played a goalless draw against Morocco in their first match but remained unbeaten and entered the final four. Now they meet to decide who'd feature in the 22nd World Cup final. Once they do, there'll be three. Stay tuned for all the updates.