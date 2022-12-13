scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Live now

Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 Semi Final Live Score Updates: Messi vs Modric, clash of titans

Argentina vs Croatia Live Score Updates: Argentina to take on Croatia in the semis.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 13, 2022 11:21:47 pm
Argentina vs Croatia Semi-Final Live Score: Argentina to face Croatia.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Argentina vs Croatia Live: Momentum is building behind Messi’s push to cap his career with the biggest prize in the game. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the semifinals, almost in the same way Diego Maradona — the man with whom Messi is so often compared — led the South American nation to its second and most recent World Cup title in 1986.

Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia, a country with a population of 4 million which is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents while also boasting one of soccer’s most graceful players in Luka Modric. The teams go head to head at Lusail Stadium — also the venue for Sunday’s final — in a meeting between the last two runners-up at the tournament: Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018.

Lineups: Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi; Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

Live Blog

Argentina vs Croatia Live Football Score Online and Updates: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, ARG vs CRO live action below.

23:11 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Croatia's XI!
23:10 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Lineups are out!

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvare

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

23:06 (IST)13 Dec 2022
On the other LM10

From creating spaces to win the ball back, the 37-year-old Luka Modric has been defying age as Croatia look to upstage Argentina in the semifinals.

Read more: Switching between melodies to rock, Luka Modric dictates Croatia’s tempo

23:03 (IST)13 Dec 2022
On a night of messi magic, and madness!

During the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, Messi showed sparks of footballing divinity as well as his volcanic rage and vindictiveness. There is a footballing god in him – and there’s a human, too.

Read more: That ill-tempered, unforgettable night of Messi madness and Messi magic

22:56 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Argentina vs Croatia: Head to head
22:48 (IST)13 Dec 2022
On Croatia's X weapon!

Croatian midfield prevent the opposition from creating chances, not by sitting deep and making heroic challenges, but by simply keeping them off the ball.

Argentina vs Croatia: Can the Albiceleste penetrate the ‘best midfield in the world’? [Read more]

22:41 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Argentina's road to the semis!

Savvy coach, family time, a dinner turnaround and the team in which Messi is playing for the rest and the rest are playing for Messi have helped the team make a comeback.

From Saudi Arabia shock to one step from final: How Argentina and Messi made it [Read more]

22:40 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Argentina vs Croatia: Welcome

And then there were four. 60 games done. Four more to go. 28 teams knocked out. Four more to go. The 2022 World Cup has reached its climax with Croatia and Argentina meeting each other in the first of the two semifinals. Argentina, lost to Saudi Arabia in their first match, looked down and out against Mexico until a Messi moment of magic that turned their campaign around and eventually led them straight to the final four. Croatia, played a goalless draw against Morocco in their first match but remained unbeaten and entered the final four. Now they meet to decide who'd feature in the 22nd World Cup final. Once they do, there'll be three. Stay tuned for all the updates.

From Saudi Arabia shock to one step from final: How Argentina and Messi made it

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates. (AP)

The Evening Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina, manager Lionel Scaloni called for an early dinner.

Usually, the players take dinner in groups, or sometimes alone, but this time Scaloni insisted on “dining together”. The mood across the table was understandably sombre. No jokes, no banter, just the echo of spoons and knives clanking in the large dining room of the Qatar University, where they are staying. Hours ago, they had an extensive meeting on how to focus on the remaining tournament — not a word was uttered on the defeat. And during dinner, Scaloni’s brief was not to talk a word about their game. (READ MORE)

Argentina vs Croatia: Can the Albiceleste penetrate the ‘best midfield in the world’?

Croatia's Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic stand in a defensive wall. (Reuters)

Croatia do not have any direct goalscoring options. They do not have an incisive frontline capable of creating something out of nothing, nor a world-beating striker. They have not shown any exceptional ability to create from width, nor have they shown any reliability from set pieces.

Yet, not a single one of their opponents at this year’s football World Cup have found any joy in playing against them. Not even massive pre-tournament favourites Brazil, who were frustrated into a 1-1 draw and defeated on penalties in the quarterfinal. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 10:30:16 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close