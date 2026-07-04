Argentina vs Cape Verde Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi’s Golden Boot chase resumes today

Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi has scored six goals for Argentina so far at the World Cup. (AP Photo)

Argentina vs Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Match Live Updates: Lionel Messi resumes his chase of the Golden Boot on Friday. Argentina’s captain — widely considered the greatest player ever — returns to the World Cup pitch when the defending champions take on Cape Verde in the round of 32. Messi has six goals in this World Cup, tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé for the tournament lead.

Norway, England and France have all clinched spots in the round of 16; Argentina and Messi need a win over Cape Verde to join them in that round. Messi has been on an absolute goal-scoring tear, with at least one goal in his last seven World Cup matches going back to 2022 — something no men’s player has ever accomplished in the tournament’s history. The Golden Boot is something Messi has never won. He finished second in that race with seven goals at the 2022 World Cup, one behind Mbappé, and tied for third with four goals at the 2014 World Cup.

Story continues below this ad Argentina are the reigning FIFA World Cup champions. Cape Verde are first-time World Cuppers. Argentina have swept aside Algeria, Austria and Jordan to finish on top of Group J. Cabo Verde have frustrated former champions Spain to a 0-0 draw before pulling off draw against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia too. It’s literally a clash between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. SCROLL DOWN TO READ ALL OUT LIVE UPDATES FROM THE ARGENTINA VS CAPE VERDE GAME Live Updates Jul 4, 2026 01:14 AM IST Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup LIVE: Golden Boot race heats up A look at the leading goalscorers in FIFA World Cup 2026: 1 Kylian Mbappé (France): 6 goals 2 assists 2 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 6 goals 0 assists 3 Erling Haaland (Norway) 5 goals 0 assists 4 Harry Kane (England) 5 goals 0 assists 5 Ousmane Dembélé (France) 4 goals 2 assists 6 Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) 4 goals 1 assist 7 Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) 4 goals 1 assist 8 Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) 4 goals 1 assist Jul 4, 2026 12:56 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash between Argentina and Cabo Verde, a David vs Goliath clash if ever there was one. Six goals each, but Mbappe leads Messi in Golden Boot race thanks to crucial assist rule FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in joint lead. (AP Photo) The FIFA World Cup 2026 has truly been a goalfest, with one of the most exciting Golden Boot races unfolding across the Americas. All the expected names have delivered for their respective teams as the fight for the world title intensifies. The list of leading goal scorers is led by two giants of contemporary football – Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Legendary Argentine Messi averages two goals per match at this edition, with six goals to his name in the three games he has played so far. READ MORE

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