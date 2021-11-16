Argentina vs Brazil: When and where to watch World Cup qualifier

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is fit again and will start their World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil on Tuesday but Neymar will miss out for the visitors after feeling pain in his thigh, the teams announced.

Messi, 34, had recovered fully from the knee and hamstring worries that kept him out of Paris St Germain’s last two games and was ready for one of the biggest matches in the South American calendar. Brazil will be without Neymar after their top scorer reported feeling pains in the adductor region of his left thigh.

Argentina are second in South America’s 10-team qualifying group, six points behind Brazil, who are the only team from the region to have secured their place at Qatar 2022 so far. The top four teams in South American qualifying progress automatically to next year’s World Cup finals and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Argentina are unbeaten in 26 games, a run that includes a 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro in July.

When and what time will Argentina vs Brazil match start?

Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match will kick off on 17th November 2021, at 5:00 AM IST.

Where will the Argentina vs Brazil match take place?

The Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match will be held at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires.

Which channel will telecast the live streaming of Argentina vs Brazil match in India?

Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten and Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Brazil match in Argentina?

Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.