Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Lionel Messi stands on precipice of history as ARG take on AUT

Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ARG take on AUT in Texas.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Lionel Messi returns to action with Argentina once again in the World Cup, 5 days after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in a match where the little magician scored a hattrick. They will now face a David Alaba-led Austria at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with a win almost guaranteeing them a place in the Round of 32.

All eyes will obviously be on Messi, who shattered records with his first ever hattrick in a World Cup vs Algeria. In the match vs Austria, if he gets on the score-sheet, he will eclipse Germany’s Miroslav Klose’s 16 goals to become the highest ever goal-scorer in the World Cup.

Story continues below this ad As for Austria, they started the tournament netting 3 goals as well against Jordan. With a team filled with decent talents like Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Danso and Marko Arnautovic, they are likely to pose a tougher challenge for Argentina unlike the Algerians. FOLLOW ARG VS AUT FIFA WORLD CUP LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES BELOW Live Updates Jun 22, 2026 08:02 PM IST Argentina vs Austria World Cup LIVE: Check out Group J's points table Jun 22, 2026 07:57 PM IST ARG vs AUT FIFA World Cup LIVE: About those three goals vs Algeria In the last match against Algeria, even as Lionel Messi danced his way through the opposition defence, the familiar chants of 'Messi, Messi, Messi' filled the air. The first goal was curled into the top corner with the grace of an artist before the second one displayed a poacher's finish. The third and final one was more about his balance where he unleashed one from the edge of the box and the ball nestled into the back of the net. (READ MORE FROM SANDIP G WHO FIRSTHAND BORE WITNESS TO THE MAGIC) Jun 22, 2026 07:50 PM IST Argentina vs Austria World Cup LIVE: Head to head Matches played: 2 Argentina won: 1 Austria won: 0 Draw: 1 Jun 22, 2026 07:41 PM IST ARG vs AUT FIFA World Cup LIVE: Messi on the precipice of history Ahead of the match vs Austria, Messi stands on the precipice of history. Against Algeria, he scored a hattrick which drew him level with the German icon Miroslav Klose with both players now having 16 goals in the World Cup. If the Argentine wizard scores tonight, he will claim the record of the highest ever goal scorer in World Cup history. Jun 22, 2026 07:35 PM IST Argentina vs Austria World Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Medina, De Paul, MacAllister, Fernandez, Gonzalez, Messi, Alvarez Austria: Schlager, Posch, Lienhart, Danso, Alaba, Chukwuemeka, Seiwald, Schmid, Laimer, Sabitzer, Arnautovic Jun 22, 2026 07:32 PM IST ARG vs AUT FIFA World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome Lionel Messi will once again be in action as Argentina take on Austria in their second World Cup 2026 match. In the last match vs Austria, Messi began the World Cup with a bang as the little magician slammed his first-ever World Cup hattrick. Austria, meanwhile, are also coming off a 3-1 win against Jordan and are likely to pose more of a challenge to Argentina than Algeria. All to play for tonight. Follow us live to find out who comes out on top tonight. Lionel Messi has dominated Cristiano Ronaldo across all facets during the opening World Cup 2026 round last week. (AP Photo) Yin & Yang: A statistical breakdown of Messi & Ronaldo’s first World Cup games Messi’s hat-trick in the defending champions’ 3-0 romp over Algeria was contrasted with the sorry figure the Portuguese superstar cut in 1-1 draw with underdogs Democratic Republic of Congo. With the two legends on the final legs of their careers, we analyse why. (READ MORE)

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