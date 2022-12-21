Argentina topless fans escape arrest, return home from Qatar

Two Argentina fans who made headlines around the world for going topless while celebrating their World Cup victory in Qatar have revealed that they have reached home safely.

The pair, who now refer to themselves as ‘The Topless Girls’, risked falling foul of strict rules in Qatar where women are banned from wearing revealing or tight clothing.

But their antics were either ignored or missed altogether by officials and both have since posted images showing themselves out and about in the country after the final. Noe, from the Argentine city of Quilmes, even posted a selfie showing herself on a plane home, claiming to have enjoyed ‘the trip of her life’.

Noe shared several pictures of herself outside the stadium waving the blue and white Argentinian flag, as well as a video of Messi and co celebrating following their thrilling penalty shootout victory over France.

Noe said the flag was “dedicated” to her friends and family “who always support me with messages and words… to express their pride and good wishes”.

“And I dedicate this flag to you my friends, family and all the people of Quilmes and the southern zone who always support me with messages and such beautiful words for expressing their pride and good wishes that I know they do from the bottom of their hearts! My whole life is in QUILMES…

“I am proud to have been born in the city of beer… From Ezpeleta-Quilmes to the world.”

In a third post, commenting on the World Cup, she wrote: “Finished the best trip of my life.”

In the lead up to the tournament, fans were warned that they would be required to respect Qatar’s strict, conservative customs.

The Qatar Tourism Authority stated: ‘Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public.

In an apparent dig at her critics, she added: “PS whoever is world champion celebrates as they want.”