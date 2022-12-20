scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Argentina to celebrate World Cup victory at Buenos Aires’ Obelisk

"The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its official Twitter account.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Argentina’s national team will celebrate their World Cup triumph on Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the Obelisk, the monument that is the traditional epicentre of sporting celebrations, the federation said on Monday.

“The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans,” the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its official Twitter account.

The national team, who beat France on Sunday, will arrive in the country in the early hours of Tuesday on a state airline flight and spend the night at the federation’s training centre located near the airport, according to local media reports.

“Argentina, here we come,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said on his Twitter account.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a pulsating game that was labelled by many as one of the best finals in World Cup history.

Argentines, who took to the streets in every corner of the country after winning their third World Cup, are eagerly awaiting the team’s arrival to continue the celebrations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

“I want to be in Argentina to see how crazy it is. I want them to wait for me, I can’t wait to go there and enjoy it with them,” the team’s talismanic captain Lionel Messi said.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 12:08:33 am
Next Story

Increase pace of measles vaccination across state: Health minister to officials

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close