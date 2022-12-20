‘Your support was wonderful!’: Argentina says thank you to Bangaldesh, Kerala, India and Pakistan

From American President Joe Biden indicating Lionel Messi “might have a future in Politic,” to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s heartfelt note to Argentine President Alberto Ángel Fernández or the sub-continent fans taking the streets following the win of Argentina, the world seemed to settle on in an attempt to sum it all up – simply the greatest final ever.

Argentina has a huge fanbase across the sub-continent. India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are few of the three Asian countries which gave unwavering support to La Albiceleste throughout the World Cup.

Official Twitter handle of the Argentine National Team thanked India, Bangladesh and Pakistan for all the wonderful support they showered.

#Qatar2022 Thank you Bangladesh 🤩

Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful! https://t.co/GvKwUP2hwJ — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 19, 2022

“Thank you Bangladesh 🤩 Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!,” read the tweet.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has penned down a letter to the Argentine President on the victory of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and my own behalf, I have immense pleasure in conveying our heartfelt felicitations and warmest congratulations to you and the friendly people of the Argentine Republic on the spectacular victory of the Argentine football team in the FIFA World Cup 2022.”

She stated: “I have pleasantly observed that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects our two people. The people of Bangladesh have demonstrated their admiration and love through the spontaneous celebration of winning the World Cup Football Championship of your national football team.”

“This unprecedented love and affection between our two peoples have paved the way for solid bilateral relations.”

Congratulations to you, Alberto, and to every Argentinian for yesterday’s hard-fought and well-deserved victory. You know, I think that Messi guy might have a future. 😉 https://t.co/pxk672SiEY — President Biden (@POTUS) December 19, 2022

USA President Joe Biden while congratulating even pointed that Lionel Messi may have a great future in politics.

“Congratulations to you, Alberto, and to every Argentinian for yesterday’s hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

“You know, I think that Messi guy might have a future,” Biden tweeted with an emoji of wink face.

Feliz com a vitória dos vizinhos argentinos. Grande jogo de Messi, que merecia muito, e Di Maria. Parabéns jogadores, comissão técnica da Argentina e meu amigo @alferdez 🇦🇷 — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 18, 2022

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández tweeted: “Thanks to the players and coaching team. They are the example that we should not give up. That we have great people and a great future.”

Even Brazil, La Albiceleste’s great rival, sent congratulations.

“Happy with the victory of the Argentine neighbours. Great game from Messi, who deserved this a lot, and Di Maria. Congratulations to the players, the Argentina coaching staff and my friend @alferdez,” Brazil’s President Lula da Silva tweeted alongside an emoji of the Argentinian flag.