scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Argentina rule out Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa due to injuries

Joaquín Correa scored one of the goals in the 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly Wednesday.

Argentina world cupThe airplane carrying the Argentina national soccer team is painted with pictures of Lionel Messi, center, Angel Di Maria, left, and Rodrigo De Paul, seen on its arrival at Hamad International airport in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

Argentina strikers Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa have been ruled out the World Cup because of injuries.

González, who plays for Fiorentina, injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atlético Madrid forward Angel Correa, the Argentine soccer federation said. The federation also said Joaquín Correa was removed from the 26-man squad because of a specified injury.

The Inter Milan player will be replaced by Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada. Joaquín Correa scored one of the goals in the 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly Wednesday.

Almada, a 21-year-old forward, will be the first MLS player to represent Argentina in the World Cup, according to his club.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

Almada made his national team debut in a friendly against Honduras in September. Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their Group C opener and play Mexico four days later. The team’s final group game will be against Poland on Nov. 30.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 04:22:33 pm
Next Story

SC refuses to entertain pleas on two-child norm for controlling population

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 18: Latest News